This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 3, "Long, Long Time."

As far as video game adaptations go, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a resounding success so far. Arguably the best thing on television at the moment, the series aired its third episode this past weekend, and it was yet another brilliant piece. Titled "Long, Long Time" the episode focused for the most part on the journey and life of Bill and Frank from Outbreak Day up until the present. A gentle, soft, and love-filled episode, "Long, Long Time" offered a break from the relentless action we had seen so far and this was in no small part to the brilliant performances by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett.

It is important to note that compared to the storyline of their NPC counterparts from the game, the story of Bill and Frank on-screen deviated widely from what many had seen in the game. Not content to give just a short unexplored story of their relationship, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin expanded Bill and Frank's story to encompass their meeting, love story, and life together, complete with a different ending. One thing that did not change from the game, however, was the grumpy, survivalist character that is Bill.

Speaking to Troy Baker on HBO’s official podcast for the series, Mazin explained why Offerman was cast in the role. Baker confessed surprise at the casting announcement for the role, to this Mazin explains the thought that went into it. “Vince Gilligan [Better Call Saul showrunner] said once that he loves hiring comic actors for non-comic roles,” the co-creator explains. “Because they have an innate humanity that is there underneath the drama, and they understand the absurdity of the world because that is the bedrock of comedy. And I think Nick is a great example of what Vince is talking about.” Mazin then goes on to add, “He just, there’s a humanity to him underneath this gruff, angry, closed-off man.”

The casting of Offerman as Bill seems to have worked perfectly as the episode is the most highly rated among critics. Offerman and Bartlett put on a brilliant performance that evokes so much emotion among viewers given that while living in the midst of an apocalypse, this pair was able to find each other and share a love not many would be privileged to have even in normal times. This brilliant performance was seen by even more viewers as the viewership number for the latest episode rose by 12%. 6.4 million people watched Sunday’s episode and while they would have enjoyed that love story, it is important to note that The Last of Us is about to become a lot more contagious.

