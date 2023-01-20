Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.Adapting a game to screen is never easy, but The Last of Us managed just fine — and even threw in a few gameplay elements for good measure. The long-awaited HBO series made its debut last Sunday and left the audience shocked by how much of the game actually pulled from. And, although that is certainly an important part, we're not talking just about reconstructing faithfully moments of the original narrative and the whole aesthetic of the game. It was good to see that the actual gameplay was also a big part of how Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann envisioned this adaptation.

One of the strongest traits of The Last of Us as a gaming experience is its incredible immersive mechanisms. While a good story is vital to keep the player compelled to go on, gameplay is the actual way to do so and tell that story. Each game establishes its own rules of play, and, while The Last of Us isn't an open-world kind of game, the experience of it pretty much feels like it. It provides us with a wide variety of tools and particular ways of solving puzzles and problems that really sets it apart in the gaming arena.

There are many ways to kill a clicker, for example, and it's up to you how to do it. Throughout the game, the player commands Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to do many things in order to advance and avoid people and zombies alike and gather knowledge about the world, and most of these were depicted in the first episode as well.

Opening Drawers

Image via HBO

During the initial sequence set in 2003, Sarah (Nico Parker) is planning on getting her father, Joel, a birthday present. She has no money, though, so she goes to her dad's bedroom and opens a drawer to get the watch she's going to have fixed and the money to have it done. She finds more than just these two things inside, including a pocket knife, but decides on taking just the two items she needs to go on with her day.

In the game, opening drawers is not mandatory, of course, but it's extremely advisable. Almost every room has a small supply of items for the player to get, like ammo, bricks, bottles, and other useful things for combat. These items are extremely scarce (like money to a teenager, right?), so it always pays to have a good look around. There are also variants to this, such as wardrobes, cupboards, shelves, and safe boxes — the latter even requiring a code to be opened up, making the player go around the room in search of the right combination, so let's pray Joel and Ellie don't have to open one of those in the series, because that's certainly a pain.

Reading

Image via HBO

Towards the end of the episode, right after Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) agree on the mission with the Fireflies, they take Ellie back to their apartment in the Boston Quarantine Zone. They leave her in Joel's room to discuss the plan, and, being the curious girl that she is, Ellie immediately starts looking around. She's also a fan of music, so a book about Billboard's chart songs immediately catches her attention, and that's when she discovers the communication code that Joel keeps with Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

Picking up books and notes along the way is also one of the most fun we can have when playing The Last of Us. Although there is no information on the origins of the outbreak, we still learn a lot about how people dealt with it in the twenty years between its start and the events of the game. There are Ellie's favorite comic books for us to collect, notes left in offices from people who had to evacuate their buildings, letters from relatives talking about plans to reunite... It's a very neat tool for worldbuilding, and does wonders to keep the player immersed in that world. It's impossible not to picture ourselves in those people's shoes, what we would do, how we would communicate, and things like that. Let's just hope we never have to actually do it, right?

Maps

When Joel talks to a man who has a massive radio setup and provides services to the population of Boston QZ. He wants to find his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and asks for the location of the radio tower that enables communications with him. It's in Wyoming, pretty far from Boston, so Joel immediately conjures a map to check how far and the best route to take.

It's pretty obvious that, once the apocalypse happens, there's no GPS, so people go back to relying on maps to get around. There are multiple maps found and used throughout the game, depending on where you are. Some are real maps, some are for tourist attractions, but they all serve their purpose of helping the player navigate the area.

Squeezing Through Walls

Image via HBO

When Joel and Tess unknowingly infiltrate the Fireflies' building in Boston QZ, they don't take the stairs or follow the hallways inside. Instead, they opt to climb inside the walls, eventually reaching an opening in the structure that allows them to enter the hallway they want. That's a hard climb, but they manage.

The reasoning behind that is the same from the game: before the outbreak, Joel worked building dry walls (we even see him talking about it with Tommy over breakfast in 2003), so he knows the structure of the average building. Also, avoiding the main entrances and pathways is always the best way to go in The Last of Us, since you never know if you might bump into a clicker or worse: another person.

Crouching and Crawling

Image via HBO

During The Last of Us game, Joel and Ellie spend a lot of time crouching and crawling instead of walking normally. Like, a lot. It's a wonder they can even stand up properly, because an average person's back would kill them for sure. But it's a matter of survival, too. You have to crouch and crawl to avoid being seen by other people and clickers, and also have to duck behind whatever is available at the moment to use as cover.

The breakout sequence at the end of the episode is almost a perfect reproduction of the same moment in the game, forcing the character to do a lot of crouching and crawling. They crawl under a school bus and a small tunnel and use debris as cover from the lights and the helicopters that patrol the immediate vicinities of Boston QZ.

So far, it's hard to say how much more can be incorporated into the series from the original game. There are plenty of Easter eggs already, like the yellow objective markers appearing in the background, usually indicating places where the action is going to take place or an object that's about to be picked up, as well as the use of third-person perspective. It would be nice to have more of those depicted on screen, especially the echolocation used to check if there is someone around a corner or across a wall. Let's pray Mazin and Druckmann thought about it, too.

