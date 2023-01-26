Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 2, "Infected." The first two episodes of HBO's The Last of Us feature gripping portrayals of violence and post-apocalyptic horror. The episodes' directors, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, amp up the tension and keep combat sequences visceral by utilizing a mixture of high-contrast shot composition, unsettling shaky cam, and close-up cinematography. While these techniques may be overlooked by the casual viewer, those who take a closer look at the cinematographic techniques on display in The Last of Us will be rewarded.

The episodes that have aired to date are a veritable masterclass in how to make television cinematic, alluding not only to the fantastic video game on which the TV show is based but also the renowned cinematic style of television director Hiro Murai. The show's second episode, "Infected," features a particularly palpable action sequence in which the camerawork is chiefly responsible for the thrill ride-like terror and excitement. Director Neil Druckmann keeps the camera glued to the performers as they are stalked and attacked by the sightless shroom-headed beasts known as clickers.

'The Last of Us's Camerawork Amps Up the Tension of the Museum Sequence

"Infected" features numerous moments of skillful camerawork and shot composition: the wobbly shaky cam in the laboratory hallway during the cold open, which amplifies the stress-inducing uncertainty of the situation as Professor Ratna (Christine Hakim) is brought by military police to inspect a cordyceps sample; the beautiful high contrast framing of the first bonding moment between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), which creates a safe bright spot for them amid the surrounding darkness. But the most memorable and jaw-dropping camerawork in the episode occurs when Joel, Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie attempt to evade the murderous and disturbing clicker creatures in the museum. The stage is set when a trip through a destroyed hotel provides a vantage over the trio's proposed route through the city, one that is covered with writhing, prone infected in staggering numbers. Rather than try their luck against the horde of runners (fast-moving, sighted infected who have not yet mutated enough to become clickers), the protagonists choose to take a more direct route through an old museum. Though the place seems relatively quiet at first, hideous velociraptor-like clicking and screeching indicate that the infected known as clickers are on the hunt for human prey.

There is a fantastic high-contrast shot that occurs when the show's heroes enter the museum, a great moment of framing where darkness surrounds a small box of light on screen. It is a quick but chilling reminder that Joel, Ellie, and Tess are entering an unsafe place, and the sound of dust falling like beads in a rain stick adds to the sensation that they are outsiders in occupied territory. The camera hangs close behind Ellie as the characters travel through the halls, making the viewer feel like they are third in line in this procession through an ersatz haunted house. Rather than making the viewer feel remote and isolated from the action, Druckmann borrows from the video game experience he helped create and places the viewer directly in the center of the action. Things become even eerier when the camera is this close to the characters because it creates the illusion that the viewer is experiencing the events firsthand rather than being tucked away safely at home.

After the trio finds a clawed-up corpse, Joel demands that the group stay completely silent so as not to alert any of the building's monstrous inhabitants. His forceful whispers are enough to get the viewer's blood pumping, and the terror only escalates when the camera hugs Joel's back as he slowly ascends the stairs. The museum is mostly dark, only lit by Joel's flashlight, meaning the viewers are restricted to seeing what Joel sees. Whenever Joel swings the light around to inspect the area, this creates an inherent worry that the viewer is about to see something horrifying hiding in the dark. Much in the same way that the video game places the camera just over Joel's shoulder, this stairway shot places the camera so close to Joel that it feels like there is no escape from whatever is about to happen. The viewer is part of the convoy, as close to the threat of death as the characters, and it is all thanks to the skillful cinematography.

'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Gets Up Close and Personal with Clickers

After falling debris wrecks their escape route, Joel, Ellie, and Tess hear the first telltale screeches and clicks of a clicker, which lurches and gurgles toward them. The creature has fungal growths over its eyes and scalp, blinding it, but it still has the ability to echolocate its prey with horrifying shrieks. Joel and the gang hide behind a museum display case, and Joel urges Ellie to stay silent through a series of gestures. This begins the trio's descent into hell, as they attempt to evade the stalking clickers silently, knowing that a direct interaction with one could mean death.

Again, the camera hangs close to the characters as the fungal beast shambles by them. Shaky cam is used to exacerbate the discomfort and make the situation feel unstable. Ellie sharply inhales after first sighting the creature, which makes it aware of their presence. It screeches at them in a shocking shot that gives viewers their first clear look at the fungus-infested revenant. The proximity of the camera to the clicker and its sudden jerky look toward camera makes the viewer feel as though they are the direct target of its attack. Joel fires his gun at the clicker, and it grapples him. The sound of the gunfire alerts another clicker, and the main characters scatter, trying desperately to avoid being torn to shreds.

The shaky cam goes from a slight wobble to a constant jostle as Joel wrestles with a ravenous clicker. Ellie and Tess try to get away from another clicker but take a tumble. In a shot reminiscent of Jurassic Park's stressful kitchen sequence, the camera gets close to Ellie's face as she crawls along the ground, desperate to escape the creatures. Joel knocks over a bust of Ben Franklin to cause a crash that disorients one of the clickers and buys him time to hide again. A long shot of the clicker pans over to show Joel hiding behind a wall, indicating his relative safety and serving as a visual reference to the numerous stealth sequences with clickers in the video game. Joel attempts to silently reload his revolver, and the shaky cam pushes in on him, momentarily losing sight of the clicker as it wobbles toward him as well, creating an impressive effect that simulates the creature's approach while also amplifying the tension of being uncertain about how close it actually is. The camera pans back around the corner when Joel peeks at the clicker, revealing that the beast is right nearby. Joel is only saved by a noise from nearby that distracts the clicker, allowing him to crouch and try to find his companions. The camera follows Joel closely over his shoulder and reveals the source of the noise: Ellie, who is crouching behind a nearby table, now the target of the clicker's search.

Joel leads Ellie away and the camera moves with him, the clicker checking the area behind them as they sneak away. Joel accidentally steps on some broken glass and alerts the clicker to their presence once more. It screeches and leaps upon him, pinning him to the ground and knocking Ellie down as well. There is a close-up of the horrifying clicker as it attempts to bite at Joel and Ellie, followed by tight shots of Ellie and Joel struggling to push it away. Joel manages to get a few gunshots off and take down the clicker, creating a brief moment of relative peace. Another clicker scrambles toward them, but Tess slices a fire ax into its head. Still undead, it heads toward her for a killing blow, but Joel grabs his automatic rifle and blasts it stone dead. This brings the devastating encounter with the clickers to a close, but the repercussions of the fray will soon result in another tragic demise.

This thrilling and memorable combat sequence echoes the horrifying stealth and shootout sequences from the gaming, using over-the-shoulder shots, shaky cam, and camera proximity to heighten the tension at every turn. The sound design is another key factor that creates key moments of terror, but the camerawork should especially be lauded for its ability to perfectly replicate the tension of the original video game while making the clicker sequence a visceral and believable thrill ride even for newcomers to The Last of Us story. Though shaky cam can occasionally make things a bit too disorienting to follow (see the Jason Bourne movies for details), the balance between classic horror lighting and variably wobbly camera movement gives the clicker sequence a perfect balance of brooding tension and disorienting violence.

