Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.

This week's episode of The Last of Us was all about the generational struggle for survival. In "Infected," Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) continue on their mission to the State House to deliver Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the Fireflies, only to discover that everything went South even before they set foot inside the building. The episode also had the tragic demise of Tess and formally introduced us to the clickers in a superb sequence very similar to the one in the original game. One of its main themes, though, is legacy, or what we do to build a better world for those who will come after us, something that is directly connected to Tess' final words to Joel.

As the trio navigates the ruins of Boston on their way to their destination, they quickly develop their own group dynamics. Tess is more welcoming to Ellie's presence, even if she's doubtful of whom the girl says she is at first, and takes an almost motherly approach towards her. She gives Ellie the ground rules of how this new world works, and, when her time finally comes, Tess is completely invested in the idea of saving Ellie, but not solely for the girl. Joel, on the other hand, is still very much traumatized by the loss of his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) 20 years earlier, so he takes a more distant and doubtful approach, even if he is still protective.

Episode 2 of 'The Last of Us' Shows How the World Has Changed

Joel, Tess, and Ellie's interactions throughout the episode show that, despite currently sharing the same physical space, the adults spent most of their lives living in a completely different world than the teenager — something that would already be the rule in a seemingly normal world, but on a post-apocalyptic one, everything is dialed up to 11, making the differences even more evident.

It's not just about the age gap anymore, but the very nature of day-to-day life and how people get by. An apocalypse will inevitably do that, sure, but one can't help but ponder the kind of world a girl like Ellie was born into. She is extremely intelligent, curious, sharp, and quick-minded, and, had she been never bitten to find she is immune, her future would likely be a very bleak one, completely stuck behind the walls of Boston's Quarantine Zone. Her joy just to be outside is heartbreaking, because she can see so much beauty in a terrible world. She grew up in a world where everything happened inside a walled perimeter, so she has never known how wide the outside really is. She even says that the view of a post-apocalyptic Boston is beautiful when, well, it's pretty terrible. Joel makes a face when she says that, because he knows it, too.

More than appreciating zombie-covered views, that's also a chance for Ellie to see firsthand a world that she hears about in school and reads about in books, but that doesn't really exist anymore. The image of a moss-covered restaurant, still with glasses on the tables, is like time stopped just so the girl could see how things were. A hotel lobby is just as wondrous for her, despite being the ideal hiding place and cover for clickers or bad people. Her curiosity about everything makes the generational disparity between her and her protectors all the more evident. When Joel asks her where she learned to handle a knife, she answers "the circus," because she knows Joel sees her as a freak, but also because teens are usually spoken to with disdain by elders even after the outbreak, so Ellie always has her guard up. With Tess, she's more open, especially after getting a compliment ("You've got some balls on you, sister."), and they even banter about climbing sets of stairs at their respective ages.

Tess' Final Advice to Joel Reflects How Ellie Has Changed Her

Despite Ellie being the center of attention, the main character in "Infected" is certainly Tess. The very name of the episode references the fact that she really gets infected, and that's extremely important for how things are about to go down. We don't know what Tess did before the cordyceps outbreak, but, when The Last of Us takes place, she is a smuggler with Joel. In the first episode, "When You Are Lost In The Darkness," we see her dealing with suppliers, buyers, FEDRA, the Fireflies... and she's never really considering anything other than her own benefit, and maybe Joel's too.

Meeting Ellie, though, changes everything for her. We understand that the Tess we met is but a hopeless shadow of who she can be. Her being open to Ellie is a consequence of the girl's potential for good not just for herself, but for the world. The fact that Tess gets bitten doesn't change her feeling towards Ellie, but rather makes it stronger, as now she's considering something else: legacy.

Understanding that she is close to becoming infected helps her put things into perspective, seeing that she didn't really do anything to leave the world a better place than she found it. Sure, that would be difficult because there was a literal apocalypse in her lifetime, but she could have tried to make things at least a little better, but didn't. Her generation, which was already past its up-and-coming status when the outbreak happened, just gave up. FEDRA took over once the outbreak turned into a permanent situation, and they didn't try to make things right. Instead, they crawled behind the walls and spent 20 years living in the mud. A few Fireflies tried to fight, but that was not nearly enough.

Being infected, Joel is Tess's only shot at making a real difference and making the world a little better for the people who will live in it in the future. She needed to witness a miracle and to be bitten to get her faith back, but Joel is different. He has already lost everything, so she appeals to him and tries to push some perspective into his thick head: "This is your chance. You get her there. You keep her alive, and you set everything right. All the shit we did." She's not referring to the smuggling and breaking the law living under FEDRA, but to letting the world collapse and not fighting back against its end. "Save who you can save."

In the end, it becomes clear to Tess that this is a fight for humanity, not for themselves. Doomed as she is, she understands now that her generation lost their chance, and that they are not doing much to leave the world any better than the one they were forced to adapt to. Her struggle, then, is to convince Joel of that, and her sacrifice is what does it. In the end, "save who you can save" is about doing what you can to leave the world better than you found it, and try to make a future for those generations that are growing in such a desolate world.

