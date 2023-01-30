Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us.

Even though it is still quite early in the first season of The Last of Us, the show has demonstrated a refreshing willingness to expand upon elements in the game and deepen relationships to characters we had only briefly gotten to know in the original narrative. This has now been done most effectively in the third episode, entitled “Long Long Time,” which also happens to be the very best of the series thus far. Charting a narrative path that is almost entirely its own, it was one where we got taken into the world of Bill (Nick Offerman) and the lifelong relationship he built with Frank (Murray Bartlett) when all else had been destroyed.

In a show that is bleak to no end, this sliver of hope and joy was a breath of fresh air as it uncovered something that was never present in the game. While Bill was indeed a character, he was a bitter and broken man who had become separated from a partner that we never even saw alive. That this episode upended all of this foundation to be about developing a romance when all other love has been lost was, to put it lightly, an inspired and riveting choice that never lets go once it has you in its grasp. It defied all expectations in triumphant fashion.

Bill and Frank's Journey Plays Out All the Way Through to the End

Beginning with Bill surviving the initial outbreak and setting to work on shutting himself off from everything, it initially seemed like he was going to follow the same journey into loneliness that he did in the game. He treats Frank as an intruder into his life and remains resistant to even let him out of the trap he set, let alone opening up to him at all. As this hesitance gives way to a heartfelt exploration of love, the show capitalizes on something that we had only been getting small glimpses of. At the end of the world when it seems almost everyone else had turned on each other and any sense of community was hard to come by, two men are making a go of it together. With death constantly knocking at the door, they craft a life together that plays out from a stuttering start all the way to its fitting finale. It is a love seen only in moments that all feel joyous and lived in.

Told in vignettes that come together to almost be a short film that captures the loving years that the two get to experience together, it is unabashedly romantic in a way that could easily feel cheesy in less competent hands. However, with writer Craig Mazin at the helm, it never undercuts the horror of everything else and actually grapples with a greater emotional depth because of the heart it captures. When you come to care for these characters and the love they share, you see the value of continuing on in a way that is greater than it would be with either of them alone. Life is meant to be shared. Even when it seems like opening up your world to another carries with it immense risk, this is one that is worth taking. The love that Bill and Frank share is something existential, filling a void with something profoundly beautiful. To not have this, to close yourself off from everything and everyone, is to miss part of being alive. That door is always looming over Bill’s shoulder in the entire episode as we can see he is not always good at this. After all, he and Frank are vastly different people in almost every way. Rather than having this become something that will disintegrate and break apart, the show establishes how this is what makes them absolutely perfect for each other. Just when everything had been taken from them and everyone else, they found their way back to a life where they could create something approaching happiness in a world devoid of it.

In many ways, as others have picked up on, it more closely resembles the outstanding other HBO series Station Eleven than it does what we may have imagined for The Last of Us. It still has all the reanimated people roaming the world, but this episode pulled back from that to just give the story new life which transcended all the death that surrounded it. It showed how, no matter what it is that we must endure, love can flourish against all the odds. It is not presented in a sappy manner, but a truthful one. It shows that this type of bonding and connection is not merely a nice perk to surviving the apocalypse — rather, it is essential.

It Is Love That Gives Value To Existence

When we first met Bill at the beginning of the episode, he may have been content to merely just spend his days hiding out in his basement alone. He probably could have done it too as he had been prepared for this exact type of event. Frank, without ever seeking to change him, showed him that this was not all that life had to offer him. There could be joy that you share with another person who would stick by you no matter what. It is this willingness to show love and all the facets of it that makes this episode one which pulls us deeper into their corner of the world. Even when it seems like all our humanity is lost, it is these moments that are all the more valuable precisely because of what they can reveal about us. In the small life the two built, the beauty of all existence was allowed to lay down roots.

So when the two decide to take one final rest together, all the tragedy of the moment is intermixed with a joy that they had this time that was worth experiencing together. It was a simple life, but it was a good one. Bill, while still a gruff guy in his later years, had softened. We see in Offerman’s delicate performance a man who now knows what it is that he would have been missing had he not opened his doors to another. Without sugarcoating the suffering to be found in this story and the sinister road ahead, this episode offered a look at something different. While everything is collapsed around them, it is in the loving life of Bill and Frank that we got to experience infinite beauty which will never be lost, even after both of them are gone.

