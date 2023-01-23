HBO’s The Last of Us aired its premiere episode a week ago, and now the network has unleashed its second episode of the video game adaptation with all the horrors that await in the open country. In an episode that ultimately culminated in sacrifice, viewers were, for the first time, brought face to face with the unsettling sight of the clickers – humans infected by the Cordyceps fungus for so long it bursts from their heads blinding them. HBO has released a preview for episode 3 as we continue our journey into the wild.

In Episode 2, Tess was able to convince Joel to continue the journey and get Ellie to “Bill and Franks’s” seeing that the Fireflies rendezvous was a bust. The preview for episode 3 begins with a man sitting in a dark room, looking at a set of security monitors then saying, “Not today, you new world order jackboots.” Next the trailer shows how Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) met, withh Frank getting caught in a trap on Bill's property. Frank needs food it would seem, however, Bill is not inclined to indulge his desires. “Here’s the thing, Frank,” Bill begins. “If I feed you, then every bum you talk to about it is gonna show up looking for a free lunch. And this is not an Arby’s,” he concludes. But as Frank notes, back before the world got sick, Arby’s didn’t hand out free lunch because it was a restaurant. Poor joke Bill.

In the latest episode, Ellie asked about the chances of her getting her own gun which was quickly shut down. We see her in the trailer fiddling with a pistol in a drawer. Joel seems to have made it to Bill and he offers a bit of advice. “Sooner or later, there’ll be raiders,” he warns, “They’ll come at night quiet and armed.” With the next cut scenes of a violent confrontation and Bill saying to Frank to “Call Joel”, perhaps our hero’s warning was not heeded after all.

Image via HBO

The new HBO series is based on the video game franchise of the same name created by Naughty Dog, and tells the tale of a post-apocalyptic world where the Cordyceps fungus has infected the human race, turning them into zombie-like creatures and monsters. Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin serve as co-showrunner on the series.

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday. And you can watch the episode 3 trailer below: