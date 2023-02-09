HBO has released new official images for Episode 5 of The Last of Us, teasing that the upcoming episode will explore the backstory of freshly introduced characters Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard). Besides focusing on Henry and Sam, the new images also show us more of Kansas City’s revolutionaries, led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

In Episode 4, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get into an unexpected conflict with Kansas City revolutionaries on their way to Wyoming. The episode also tells us how Henry, a former FEDRA collaborator, is the most wanted man on the revolutionaries list. Henry only shows up in the last seconds of Episode 4, accompanied by his younger brother Sam. The two siblings hold Joel and Ellie at gunpoint, which could tease a future conflict. However, since Joel and Henry are wanted by the revolutionaries, the safest bet would be to assume they’ll work together.

The new images give us a good look at Henry and Sam, the first two characters from this storyline that directly connect to the games. For instance, we can see the two brothers hiding out in the cellar the revolutionaries find empty during Episode 4. It's possible that that means Episode 5 will go back in time to explain why Henry is running away and how he has kept Sam out of the revolutionaries’ reach. And since The Last of Us has the tragic habit of killing characters shortly after we fall in love with them, the extended focus on Henry and Sam probably means one or both of the brothers might not come out of Episode 5 alive. Best prepare your spirit to cry your eyeballs out. Again.

When Is Episode 5 of The Last of Us Coming to HBO?

The Last of Us adapts the beloved video game franchise created by the studio Naughty Dog. The series was created for HBO by Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann. The series has been perfectly balancing faithful adaptation with extended storylines, pleasing both fans from the video games and viewers unfamiliar with the franchise. As a result, The Last of Us has been increasing its audience with each new episode, also thanks to new layered characters such as Henry and Sam being constantly introduced and challenging our expectations.

While new episodes of The Last of Us usually premiere on Sunday, Episode 5 will be available tomorrow, February 10 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on HBO Max. HBO has decided to change the episode’s release date to avoid clashing with the Superbowl, though the episode will still air linearly on the network. Check out the rest of the new images down below.

