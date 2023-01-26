This article contains spoilers for Season 1 Episode 2 of The Last of Us.

The Last of Us is teasing fans on all levels. Not only do the epic episodes take us into a deep exploration of the characters we love from the games, but the cast and crew are also giving out behind-the-scenes looks and snippets from the series that take fans’ excitement to next level. As we eagerly wait for Episode 3, actor Nick Offerman has teased a good look at his character Bill.

Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a series of pictures, writing “Episode 3, ‘Long Long Time.’ Sunday night on HBO.” The first image sees him all armed up with a gun in hand probably from a flashback where he first meets his partner Frank (Murray Bartlett). Another image sees him sitting at a lunch table, food and wine in front of him. Interesting to note is he has a fork in one hand while another one is on a gun. And the last image he is seen talking to Joel played by Pedro Pascal and in distance, a duo that appears to be Frank and Tess (Anna Trov) are seen talking—given the events of Episode 2, the image may be from a flashback if that's the case.

In the second episode of The Last of Us, we see Tess prodding Joel to continue the journey to take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to a safe place after she reveals that she's been infected as she firmly believes that Ellie is instrumental in finding the cure. In the upcoming episode, we’ll see Joel and Ellie reaching Bill and Frank’s place. Without giving away too much Bill is one of Joel’s aides who owes him a favor.

Offerman’s on-screen partner Bartlett previously told Collider, "The scripts that I had to work with, one particular script is one of the best hours of television I've ever read. It's beautiful. It's beautifully written. There are these zombie creatures in it, but it's tender and it's human. I think it's gonna be really special.” Given the actor’s comments and knowing how the show is setting the stakes higher and higher with every episode, anticipation for 'Long Long Time' is nearing a fever pitch.

Created by Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, The Last of Us also features, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Melanie Lynskey as a new character Kathleen, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as his younger brother Sam, Storm Reid as Riley Abel, Rutina Wesley as Maria and many more.

Episode 3 of The Last of Us drops on January 29. Check out the new images of Offerman's Bill down below:

