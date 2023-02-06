This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand."

The Last of Us Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," took a detour from the games landing Joel and Ellie in Kansas City, and leading the duo straight into an ambush. The episode introduced new characters in the form of a rebel group that has managed to overthrow FEDRA at this particular QZ. We find out by the end of the episode that they're hunting for iconic game characters Henry and Sam. We meet Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and Perry (Jeffrey Pierce), the people running the rebel group. In a new interview with Vulture Pierce, who previously voiced Joel’s brother Tommy in the games shed some light on the new characters.

Kathleen and Perry are completely new characters that makers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann added to the series. In the games, we don't spend a lot of time in the stories of non-player characters outside of Joel and Ellie's personal connections, so it's great to see these new additions that add to the IP. Speaking of his character Pierce reveals that “a lot that remains to be revealed in terms of who he is.”

He further explains that “Perry meshes a lot with the themes that exist in the show” as we’ve seen in the relationship between Joel and Ellie, and Bill and Frank which is “the idea of having found your purpose within this new world.” He adds that Mazin’s script outlined that maybe he was in the military and Pierce ran with that in his portrayal, “This guy was a professional before the outbreak, and then was able to use those skills as he sort of wandered, and then found his purpose with Kathleen and the fight against FEDRA."

Though the episode we see Perry is the only one who can speak to Kathleen with any authority. They are also hiding a secret that will eventually unravel itself sooner or later. Pierce explains, “I think that he’s the one person who’s in any position to question her because he’s an expert at what he does. But that loyalty is also covered by his love and affection for her. We can make some bad decisions when love is involved, and I think that’s one of the themes of The Last of Us.” As for Kathleen’s character he explains she’s “driven by what I think is a reasonable" and an "extreme desire for revenge.” Though he cautions against thinking of her as a villain as it takes away all the "shades of gray that exist within the situation." He adds"

"As more and more is revealed about what took place, I think that one of the great things that Neil and Craig do is they ask the audience, 'What do you think you would do? What’s the right decision, what’s the moral decision, what’s the philosophical decision, and then what’s the practical decision that you would make as a person? Would you choose vengeance or not?' I think it’s an interesting and powerful story to tell, and to force the audience to ask, 'Okay, who’s the villain here and who’s the good guy?'”

