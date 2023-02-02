HBO’s The Last of Us has proven to be a much-beloved addition to television viewing, with great praise reserved for its cast. The series set in a post-apocalyptic world has had its fair share of tragic and emotional moments — the latest episode, Long, Long Time, brought about many a teary eye among the show’s viewing audience. With its system of flashbacks all the way to Outbreak Day, the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) was emotionally and effectively expanded and told in a new medium. But there seems to be more heart-wrenching flashbacks on the horizon.

In an interview with TVLine, co-creator and executive producer,Craig Mazin revealed that viewers can expect to see some emotionally charged scenes as the series progresses. Mazin revealed that central to this scene will be Joel (Pedro Pascal), and that it will reference memories from his past. “I don’t think we’re going to go backwards at length like that, but Joel’s past is what informs his future,” he said. “There’s a particular moment I’m thinking of that also just [hits] me so hard.”

The trick to having such an emotional scene, such that it resonates with all who see it, would depend greatly on the individual portraying the character, and Mazin reveals that Pascal’s performance will be what gets the eyes watery, saying, “Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of Joel has so much soul and humanity to it, and vulnerability, especially when Joel is alone. You know? He has to be a tough guy around everybody, but when he’s alone, that’s when you see all that soul.”

Given the performances put in by Offerman and Bartlett in the latest episode, it is exciting to think just how brilliant Pascal might be. What will plague the mind of most, at least until these scenes are revealed, is what exactly will Joel’s flashbacks be about. The series premiere, When You’re Lost in the Darkness, had given us a taste of how strongly Joel’s memories can be after he remembered the night of Sarah’s (Nico Parker) death that ultimately saw him apply a beatdown on a FEDRA officer. Tess (Anna Torv) had hinted at an unsavory past that the pair had shared since the world went nuts. Perhaps it might be one of those moments, or do Mazin and the team intend to take us a lot further into Joel’s past? That remains to be seen.

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday. Watch the preview for episode 4 below: