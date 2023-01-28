Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.One of the hallmarks of excellent writing is expressing an idea with one line instead of ten. The age-old concept of "less is more" applies across all pen-and-paper mediums whether it's the sentiment behind a piece of dialogue or conveying the mood of a novel via its opening sentence. A single statement from The Last of Us Episode 2 left a crater on the internet, as is Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin's want.

Prior to her sacrificial death (and only under extreme duress), Anna Torv's Tess revealed the scope of what lay between her and Joel (Pedro Pascal). Coloring between the lines based on the actors' body language wasn't difficult, but the words, "I never ask you for anything, not to feel the way I felt" cannon-shot the two's dynamic into a place the game hadn't trod. Such a painstakingly brief but pivotal exchange, coupled with the heartbreaking gift of hindsight, places a graceful period on a relationship the HBO creatives evolved into something richer and, ultimately, more affecting.

'The Last of Us' Game Purposefully Avoids Easy Answers

For the game, specifically, trust is the only indisputably shared emotion between Joel (Troy Baker) and Tess (Annie Wersching). Any further insight into their bond, however loosely defined, rests on their brief flirting as the player moves Joel around the environment. The closest the script sidles toward confirming their status as smugglers with benefits is the dialogue that cracks Joel wide open: "There's enough here that you have to feel some sort of obligation to me." Tess explicitly summoning the implicit nature of Joel's affection, however unnamed or reluctant it may be, is the only reason Joel assumes responsibility rather than dragging Ellie (Ashley Johnson) back inside the Quarantine Zone or abandoning her altogether.

The Last of Us has never been a series to provide easy answers. Druckmann seems to enjoy shunning them as only a writer can and actively demands more effort from his audience. Unlike HBO's Tess — we'll come back to that — her game counterpart avoids naming her feelings. Druckmann leaves to interpretation whether that reticence came from Tess's own reservations, Joel's fear of emotional commitment, the state of the world, or all three. Her "enough" descriptor is, in fact, enough. Enough to fuel a decade of speculation, enough to matter, and enough for the narrative.

HBO's Joel and Tess Don't Need Words to Speak

Cut to Episode 1 of HBO's already monumentally successful adaptation. Words like comfort and ease are as applicable to Tess and Joel's interactions as ducks to water. It's impossible to miss Tess silently bopping Joel's socked foot before crawling into bed so he'll make room for her because it's almost too normal for the setting. Unlike the game, Tess doesn't knock at Joel's door and wait for him to unlock; they live together. The very traumatized and very standoffish Joel sleeps securely, and assumedly recognizes her footsteps and habits. Not to mention how the additional context of That Line makes Tess's embrace of Joel's back even more telling — and shattering in retrospect.

Joel's overall demeanor the next morning is another stark difference between the game and series. Unlike Baker's characterization, Pascal's Joel isn't antagonistic toward Tess before begrudgingly cleaning the bloody scrapes on her face. Torv's Tess keeps her bruised face concealed until she can't; she's well aware of how intensely Joel will respond. He proves her right, halfway out of his chair in distressed shock before she placates him. Micro-acting has always been high on Torv's extensive list of talents, and her eyes are tender as Joel cares for her wounds. They're still new enough for contact to sting, but the twinge of Joel's delicate touch is a good pain. That gentleness makes his affection evident regardless of its degree.

If the foundation of excellent writing aligns with "less is more," then the measuring rod for actors must similarly be expressions. Faces are where cinema began and often reduce words to idle chatter. Pascal and Torv do swap expertly dry, "I'm too old for this bullshit" sarcasm as they roam, which introduces much-needed levity. The most telling moments are the quietest. They need few words to communicate and fewer glances. Milliseconds are sufficient because they know each other well enough. Their eyes even meet simultaneously, and their body language remains open when the other's in their orbit. Robert (Brendan Fletcher) may have feared Joel, but really, fearing Joel with Tess seems more appropriate. These two are in sync and complimentary, whereas, in retrospect, the game's duo comprises little except harsh edges. Baker and Wersching's mutually dependent underbelly hasn't gone anywhere even though their characters' puzzle pieces are a hair's breadth from fitting.

Loving Someone Always Involves Heartbreak

Understandably, Tess's Infection in the series marks the crumbling point. Her bitterness overwhelms her enough to shun Joel binding her sprained ankle. She can't seem to stand the contact — in this irrevocably doomed scenario, Joel's efficient care is too much. Decades of regret swim in Tess's stare, and layers of it, too; her fight being over, their tenderness lost, his lack of reciprocation.

Joel calling their shelter "home" is the deepest injury both ways. Tess's savage response leaves him wounded, and his litany of "no"s doubles as rejecting her infection. And yet, when Tess tries to repair the intimacy with a quiet word, Joel instinctively jerks away. The Joel who sleeps in full assurance of his safety with Tess is forever gone. In response, Tess visibly hardens herself before snapping her collar aside to show the bite. Seeing is the start of believing; accepting it will take far longer even for a man hardened enough to toss away children's corpses without blinking. And this is the reason he held himself at a distance despite Tess's feelings, isn't it? Any care beyond the superficial equals inescapable heartbreak. Once again, Tess has to calm him down and focus his actions. Once again, Joel listens to her, even as his history repeats itself in a different person's body.

As a viewer, HBO's The Last of Us performs a fascinating narrative hat-trick as a series powerful on its own merits, an authentic retelling, and additional substance for the game's lexicon. Should the series' revelations count as game canon? Do Druckmann and Mazin's additions constitute a more definitive version? That's another discussion as multifaceted as the questions. Game Tess may feel the same for Joel as series Tess; in fact, it's likely. But it's not as viscerally intimate as "I never ask you for anything, not to feel the way I felt." The world forced them to keep the strings attaching them unnamed, but Joel and Tess also managed to forge a safe haven for a time. It was enough and still never enough — all thanks to one new line.

