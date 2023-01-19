Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us as well as minor game spoilers.HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has been notable in the run-up to its release for having a dedication to its source material. The show is co-created by the game’s director, Neil Druckmann; the original composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, is back; they lovingly recreated costumes; plenty of shots are 1:1 recreations of shots from the original game. The Last of Us is clearly a labor of love, an intricately crafted alter to a beloved game. But some adjustments were inevitable. A new medium requires certain changes, we can’t be getting exposition through documents scattered around the environment the way we could in a video game.

Some changes exist simply to make the story more understandable to a new audience — like a longer exploration of what life in a Quarantine Zone is like, or more time to get to know Sarah (Nico Parker) before the devastating start to the apocalypse. Some changes, however, aren’t motivated by this new medium but are instead a consequence of real revisions to the story. The first episode makes one change quite clear: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna) have a very different and seemingly stronger relationship.

The Joel of the Games Is a Bitter Man

To those unfamiliar with the 2013 game’s story, this might seem quite minor, but it actually has quite major ramifications for how Joel will be characterized in this series. In The Last of Us game, Joel and Tommy both found their way to the Boston Quarantine Zone after Sarah’s death. As the only family either of them had left, they were, at first, dedicated to sticking together and surviving no matter the cost. Joel and Tommy took on tough, inhumane jobs, likely even more dangerous and deadly than the kind of stuff Joel eventually does with Tess (Anna Torv). While Joel was able to harden himself and sink deeper into his nihilism, Tommy was getting worn down by it and later expressed that their actions left him with nightmares. Fed up, Tommy was convinced by Marlene (Merle Dandridge) to join the Fireflies, a group that hoped to stop the tyrannical rule of Quarantine Zones under FEDRA militarized rule. His newfound ideology caused a rift to form between him and Joel leading to a blowout argument that ended with Tommy saying he didn’t ever want to see Joel again.

From there, Tommy left the Boston QZ with some Fireflies and headed west. He eventually left the cause himself before settling in Wyoming with his wife. In the game, Joel is only vaguely aware of where Tommy is, having only heard about him secondhand in the years since their explosive final argument. But this blowout seemingly didn’t occur or, at the very least, didn’t lead to a decades-long period of silence between the brothers. When we see Joel’s everyday life in the QZ in the show, we get a scene of him going to a radio operator who will send messages to people across the country for a price. Joel asks him if he’s heard anything back from Tommy, and when the operator says he has not in the three weeks since the message was sent, Joel expresses this is extremely unsettling for him, as Tommy usually gets back to him within a day. He then demands the operator tell him where the closest radio tower to Tommy is as he’s planning to head there and look for himself — not only that, but Joel and Tess’s initial goal is to get a car battery, so they can drive west for Tommy together. This is a massive departure from the games for obvious reasons. Not only do Joel and Tommy stay in contact, but they are still close enough for Joel to panic and drop everything to go check on his little brother.

The Show Offers a More Human Joel

In the games, Joel is extremely reluctant to take on the job with Ellie (Bella Ramsey). He has no intention of leaving the QZ or taking on unnecessary risks for other people. He’s a hardened, jaded old man who doesn’t see the point in pursuing something so dangerous. The change the show makes not only gives him more reason to embark on this journey in the first place but also plays into a sentiment expressed in this Polygon article: Joel can’t get away with his insane physical feats of strength in live-action the same way he could in a game. Game director and series co-creator Druckmann also expresses how Pascal’s natural affability leads to his version of Joel having a softer overall edge. He’s still prickly and jaded, but he’s not the kind of numbed man that wouldn’t speak to his own brother for over a decade. It’s a change that suits this version of the character, especially if they’re trying to soften his edges.

That doesn’t mean Joel is a massive softie, however; he’s just less emotionally closed off than his game counterpart (who was at the far end of the grumpy old man scale). Changing Joel and Tommy’s rift to be both physical and emotional, but not entirely cut off from each other, suits this slightly softer Joel. It matches his choice to go get Tommy from jail the night of the outbreak despite the inconvenience. The show’s version of Joel is the kind to help someone else when they can’t handle touching a child’s corpse. He’s a guy who lets Tess spoon him at night. He’s a guy who worries when his little brother doesn’t respond on time. He’s still Joel, but he’s a little more empathetic, a little less resigned to hopelessness, and a bit more willing to openly acknowledge that he cares for the people around him. It helps us to understand that this Joel is different from the one in the games even with all the parts that remain the same. The choice to maintain Joel and Tommy’s relationship, rather than let it be severed as it originally was, not only helps us understand Joel’s motivations but helps him feel more adapted for Pascal as an actor.

With only one episode out so far, there are doubtless more changes that will ripple out across the storyline. With years of critique and reflection under their belt, as well as a second game that changes the shape of the story, the show had a lot more information to work with when reintroducing the world of The Last Of US to a new audience. The major departure the show takes in depicting Joel and Tommy’s relationship could chafe against how deliberately the show often recreates exact elements of the original story, and yet it manages to work. This is a different Joel and a different Ellie, to a certain extent, and changes can and should be afforded grace. This was not a mindless change to make Joel more likable; shifting Joel and Tommy’s relationship to be fraught but still intact helps give Joel more motivation to go on this journey and characterizes him in the way the creators expressed. He’s still Joel, he’ll still kill a FEDRA guard in a second if he must, he’s still reluctant to take on the responsibility of watching over a kid — but he’s a little softer, perhaps a little more forgiving. We’ll see how this shift impacts both Joel and Tommy in the episodes to come.

