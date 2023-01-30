This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3, "Long, Long Time."

The third episode of The Last of Us was a real tear-jerker. Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann took us on a little detour and gave us what is likely the best love story we'll see on television this year. Never had fans thought in their wildest dreams that they’d get a tender love story in the middle of a post-apocalyptical survival drama but here we are. One of the highlights of the episode was Linda Ronstadt’s song "Long, Long Time," which also served as the title of Episode 3. In a new interview with IndieWire, Mazin spoke about weaving the song into Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) story.

While Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) were taking a 5-hour hike, the creators took us back in time to show Bill and Frank’s story—the games never elaborate on their story with Frank having passed away before Joel and Ellie arrive. However, the series fleshes it out in the most beautiful way. The contrast between who plays the song better on the vintage piano set the tone for the rest of the episode. Mazin explains, “I had the thought that this would happen, that there was a song that would be played, and that we would be surprised by who was good at it and who was bad at it,” he said. Further adding,

“I remember saying to Neil, ‘I’m not sure what the song is, I just know that it has to be this incredibly sad song about yearning for love, and never getting love, and just making your peace with the fact that you will always be alone. But it can’t be on the nose. And it can’t be a song that we all know.'”

Mazin reveals that after researching for “hours and hours and hours.” He finally texted his friend Seth Rudetsky, who is a host on Sirius XM On Broadway, “I described what I needed and within 30 seconds, it was [incoming text noise] ‘Long, Long Time by Linda Ronstadt.’ I kinda remembered that song. I played it and was like, ‘Oh, my. There it is.'” The co-creator says the “intention was to show the arc of commitment,” with Bill and Frank’s episode. Adding, "The whole idea was to hit the highlights of moments in your life where love means something different.”​​​​​​​

