One of the most important scenes in Episode 7 of The Last of Us features Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey's Riley and Ellie visiting a run-down arcade within a shopping mall and spending time together playing games before everything goes wrong.

Earlier in the series, we see posters of Mortal Kombat in Ellie's past, as well as hear her speak of her love for the series. So it only makes sense that she would make a beeline for the arcade machine that offers her the chance to play Mortal Kombat II, where she tries desperately to kill Riley's character, ironically for a moment of respite.

The discussion of violence within video games became particularly prevalent in the 1990s and 2000s, and Mortal Kombat was a leading factor in the discussions, with Senator Joe Lieberman famously blaming video games for causing violence in real life. The Last of Us has also received criticism for its depictions of brutal violence, and so the linking of the themes made sense for the creators to bring it to the forefront.

Speaking with The Last of Us Podcast, creator Neil Druckmann elaborated on why they were able to use Mortal Kombat II in the episode when the game was unable to. Mortal Kombat is licensed by Warner Bros. which is the parent company of HBO, the creators of The Last of Us television series—meaning using it in the show was much easier than getting the rights to use it for the Sony-owned video games. Druckmann explained:

"First of all, Mortal Kombat II is the best. Not every cabinet arcade game worked like that, but I think MKII is the best. We had the opportunity to do what Naughty Dog couldn’t do—use real stuff. I don’t know the rules on intellectual property in video games. When I skipped school, I’d go to the arcade. So this had to be the climax of what Riley shows Ellie. My own nostalgia for arcades comes up in this episode and I get emotional. In the game, we’d need to recreate and licence an actual game so we made our own game called The Turning. It was named that because the original comic that became The Last of Us was called The Turning. It was a rip-off of Mortal Kombat II. The reason we did MKII was because of the evolution of violence in games, and there was a conversation of violence in games, and this is when the ratings system came out. Lots of interesting things came up because of this game, but now we were able to use it."

