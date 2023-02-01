HBO’s The Last of Us has received critical acclaim and its creators were rightly praised for bringing the video game to life for television. The series adapted from the 2013 video game of the same name has been praised by many for being a near-perfect adaptation. Much of that lies with having the mind behind the original game, Neil Druckmann, on board for the series. Perfectly reenacted scenes and familiar storylines have made the series a must-watch so far. However, nothing beats the realism that accompanied the most terrifying sight in the series – the Clickers.

While speaking to Pilot TV podcast host James Dyer, Druckmann, who serves as co-showrunner, described how he felt the first time he saw the work put into the Clicker prosthetics, and how real they looked. “So, look, you’re approving concept art, then you’re forgetting about it and moving onto a million other things,” he says. “And then one day, they’re like, “Oh, Neil, we need you to come look at something.” And it’s the first time they had two stunt actors in full Clicker prosthetics and they are all standing there and they’re waiting with their notepads to take notes of whatever I say.” He continues, “So I come in there, looking at them and they’re moving like Clickers and one of the guys we had, Sam, who was such a fan of the game, he could even make the Clicker sounds.”

Druckmann further revealed what it was like seeing these actors bring his once 2D creations to life, right before his eyes. “So they’re sounding and moving like Clickers,” he recalls. ”And I am seeing it in real life and everybody’s kinda looking at me and I am getting teary-eyed. Like I’m about to cry! It was such a surreal - and that happened to me multiple times in the making of the show, where I would walk on set and I’d just be blown away by what I’m seeing because it’s in real life. It’s not just on a 2D monitor, I’m standing in it or I’m looking right at it or I could touch it.” Druckmann summarized his emotions by stating, “It was a very strange, exciting feeling that is hard to articulate.”

The Clickers are infected humans who have seen their bodies so viciously ravaged by the Cordyceps fungus that it has burst out from their heads, blinding them. To move around and locate prey, Clickers use echolocation and make a clicking sound as well. An encounter with a Clicker in-game while unprepared spelled almost certain death, and the sight of them is effectively terrifying. When a pair of them were introduced in the show’s second episode, the sight of them snarling certainly sent a chill down most spines and that is a testament to the realism that went into the prosthetics that brought these hideous beings to life.

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday. Watch the clip of Druckmann below: