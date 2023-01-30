Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.Though The Last of Us video game's version of Bill is a man stubbornly set in his ways who often irritates, antagonizes, and alienates the people around him, HBO's version of the character is a layered and deeply satisfying portrayal, showcasing both Bill's harder, less likable edges and his deeply sensitive, long-suffering heart. Nick Offerman's performance as Bill is a high watermark for his career, taking what the audience has come to expect from Parks & Recreation's Ron Swanson and pulling back the curtain on that gruff exterior, revealing untold depths.

From his gleeful surveillance of creatures dying in his traps to his fragility when experiencing romantic intimacy, Offerman's Bill takes the audience on an emotional journey that is equal parts compelling and heartbreaking.

Bill's Solitary Beginnings

Both the game and the show portray Bill as a paranoid doomsday prepper type whose survivalist skills prove exceedingly useful in an apocalyptic world filled with infected humans and murderous raiders. The distinction is that the game's version of Bill is incapable of changing or softening the harder edges of his nature. He is immediately physically forceful and antagonistic toward both Joel and Ellie, despite having met Joel previously and knowing him to be reliable. In both versions Bill's ability to stockpile and concoct weapons becomes invaluable to the story's protagonists, as the items he leaves them with aid them on their dangerous cross-country journey. But the PlayStation version of Bill never experiences a profound emotional journey or a once-in-a-lifetime romance. Instead, he discovers that his former partner Frank hung himself after being bitten by an infected person, leaving Bill only a suicide note that says, among other things, "I want you to know I hated your guts." Though Bill purports to be deeply emotionally invested in Frank, the note only seems to upset him momentarily before he discards it, suggesting that the letter only reinforced his opinions regarding the rift between them and that Bill is unlikely to change or soften.

This is a far cry from the show's portrayal of a man whose brutal isolationist tendencies are slowly eroded by love. Though Offerman's Bill begins in a similar emotional place to his video game counterpart, his endpoint is completely different. In the game it is unclear what happens to Bill after he sees Joel and Ellie off on their journey, but HBO's Bill never even has the opportunity to meet Ellie or see Joel again. By the time Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) arrive, HBO's Bill has already sacrificed his life so that he may die alongside his ailing lover Frank (Murray Bartlett). Offerman's performance allows the audience to experience Bill's full transformation from gruff hermit to tragic, empathetic lover, and this is why it is the greatest performance that Offerman has ever given.

Bill's Transformation from Hermetic to Romantic

After Offerman's Bill avoids government evacuation by hiding out in a secret survivalist shelter, he becomes the lone owner and occupant of a small town. When Bill takes off his gas mask and surveys the otherwise empty streets, Offerman's look of mischievous self-satisfaction says it all: this is the moment that he's been waiting for his entire life. Now with an entire town as his playground, Bill constructs fortifications, traps, chicken pens, and everything else he might need to be safe from infected creatures or unsavory vagabonds. Here, Offerman is showing us a familiar character archetype, a rough-and-tumble handyman whose design and construction skills allow him outsized autonomy. Were Craig Mazin's adaptation only concerned with showing the viewer things the gamers have already seen, here is where Bill's character development may have stopped. Fortunately, the series adaptation gives Bill countless opportunities to change and grow, with Murray Bartlett's Frank gently pushing him along the way.

Frank enters Bill's life when he falls into one of Bill's traps. Frank persuades Bill to momentarily drop his guard and allow Frank inside for a bite to eat. Though viewers might wonder why a survivalist would take such a risk with a stranger, the quick darting of Offerman's eyes at the end of their first scene together suggests a reason behind it. Though resolute and steadfast in other matters, there is something disarming about Frank's honest demeanor, one causing an internal battle within Bill to take the risk. Frank instantly picks up on this moment of weakness, and realizing that he will be the recipient of uncharacteristic kindness, responds with a relieved smile.

Another awkward moment of temptation occurs when Bill allows Frank to use his shower. Standing outside the cracked bathroom door, the water audibly running, Bill stares longingly at the door, like he is contemplating sneaking a peek inside. He catches himself and suppresses the thought, all of this suggested by Offerman's silent yet meaningful physicality. Offerman shouts to Frank, "I left some clothes here for ya," with such gruffness, one might think he is attempting to sound more stereotypically butch as a way of hiding his homosexuality from Frank. When Frank asks for five more minutes in the shower, Bill agrees but then stares fearfully at the bathroom door. Offerman's eyes suggest the terror of familiarity, intimacy, or the like, as well as the suppressed desire to somehow, against the odds, achieve it.

Later Frank is wowed by Bill's high-class accommodations and thoughtful meal preparation. When Frank tries to play a song from a Linda Ronstadt songbook on the piano, Bill winces and stops him abruptly. Frank suggests that Bill play it himself, which he does, and its lyrics reveal a deep and unfulfilled longing. Frank creates a moment of intimacy between them, and they kiss. No longer is Offerman inhabiting the body of a capable survivalist; instead, he appears to have the posture and insecurity of an inexperienced teenager. Frank is now in command of the situation, telling him to take a shower, suggesting that they are about to make love. Rather than rigidly enforcing his worldview and expectations as the game character might have, this incarnation of Bill recognizes when he is out of his depths and submits to the power of his romantic attraction. Frank guides Bill through his first homosexual experience, setting the stage for a deep, meaningful, and lifelong romance. When Bill approaches the bed, fresh from the shower, clad only in a towel, his eyes look sullen, nearly ashamed, seemingly saying, "This is me laid bare." He is showing his most intimate side to Frank, something he would never have dreamed of doing with another person, and Offerman's eyes beg for a lack of judgment.

The Eyes Are the Windows to Bill's Soul

Three years into their relationship, we join the couple mid-argument, and from Frank's frustration, we implicitly understand the difficulty of living with and loving a man as rigid and mistrustful as Bill. Frank merely wants a few supplies to spruce up their home and neighborhood and make things more pleasant, but Bill's glare and tone of voice make him feel more like a father demanding an explanation from a child than someone talking to an equal partner. Frank ignores Bill's wishes and declares that they will make friends and have those friends over, which to Bill is the equivalent of inviting death into their household.

What follows is a very funny scene in which Frank and Bill have Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) over for a meal. While Frank and Tess share cordial conversation, a visibly uncomfortable Bill keeps his handgun at the ready, anticipating trouble at any moment. That trouble never comes, but as Frank leads Tess inside the house, Bill cocks his gun and stares mistrustfully at Joel, letting him know that any betrayal will be met with violence.

When Joel offers Bill a deal that will help secure his fence and thereby provide safety for both Bill and Frank, there is a war of emotions in Bill's eyes. Joel has correctly found Bill's weakness, his love for Frank, and although Bill does not wish to rely on a stranger, he knows that if Joel is telling the truth, such supplies could come in handy. In a single look Offerman presents a man at odds with his own prejudices, his eyes revealing paranoia toward Joel but a growing fear that without Joel's help, his beloved Frank could be at risk.

Bill Realizes That Without Love, Life Is Meaningless

When Frank surprises Bill with a plot of freshly grown strawberries, the couple shares a sweet moment. Bill opens up emotionally to Frank, a symbol of Frank's impact on the formerly taciturn man. "I was never afraid before you showed up," Bill says, which touches Frank's heart and provokes another moment of romance. Bill feared nothing because his life had no meaning without Frank. He was mired in his own stew of cynicism and paranoia, but now dread and trepidation follow him at every turn, for the fear of losing Frank to the perils of this horrifying world is omnipresent. While acting as the condescending survivalist teacher brings Bill security, being with Frank and showing his softer side creates a childlike innocence in Offerman's performance, a tenderness that agrees with Bill and makes him more lovable. With Frank, Bill can recognize his own shortcomings and share his vulnerabilities rather than secret them away. Bill now has someone to share his life with, and he recognizes the value of that.

After illness makes Frank's everyday existence difficult and painful, Frank decides that he wishes to end his own life rather than feel any increase in suffering. The viewer can feel Bill's palpable agony at the thought of having to continue on without the love of his life. Offerman's tearful eyes and labored breaths, his momentary glance at the ceiling as if searching for a second opinion from the almighty, all show a miserable acceptance of the circumstance. As Frank and Bill spend their final day together, Offerman's sorrow transitions from agony to a sort of melancholy resolve. This is in part what allows Frank to deduce that Bill has decided to die along with Frank rather than live on without him. "I'm old," Bill says. "I'm satisfied. And you were my purpose." Before our eyes, Offerman transforms from a self-serving survivalist to a hopeless romantic who cannot bear the thought of living without the man he loves. There is nothing but heartfelt sincerity in Offerman's eyes, the same kind of honest soul-bearing stare that Frank gave Bill when they first met.

Nick Offerman had already achieved what many actors would consider the pinnacle of one's career: he had created and performed a lovable, iconic character on a beloved television series. But with his portrayal of Bill in The Last of Us, Offerman proves that his talents exceed previous expectations and are so wildly compelling that he could easily see award nominations for this performance or future ones. Rarely do single-episode characters in a TV series receive such careful consideration and thoroughly compelling writing, but Nick Offerman rises to meet the quality of the words on the page and delivers a performance worthy of heralding for years to come.

