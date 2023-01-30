If you are familiar with television, you are sure to be aware of the new show on the block that has everyone raving – positively. HBO’s The Last of Us has aired three episodes of its first season, and the series has proven to be a faithful adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same title. However, the idea behind creativity is the ability to make certain changes to suit the story being told. The deviation seen in the case of Tess’ (Anna Torv) death in episode 2 was well received. Episode 3, however, has seen the biggest deviation so far.

Titled Long, Long Time, the episode centered majorly around the characters of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), and the development arc of their relationship which served as a stopgap from the adrenaline-filled first two episodes. “My first reaction to the episode was surprise,” Bartlett says as he described his initial reaction to the episode in a new featurette. ”It was this unexpected, beautiful love story in this bleak world.” Executive producer and co-creator, Neil Druckmann explained his philosophy on making the show, “My philosophy on this show has always been when should we deviate and when should we come back,” he says. “If it’s kind of the same or worse, we stay where the game is. If it’s better, we deviate.” Co-creator Craig Mazin explained how using Bill’s lone ranger story as a means of following “through time” and understanding how things had changed.

While Frank was not deeply involved in the game, Druckmann and Mazin decided in what has been termed, “the biggest departure from the game” so far, to expand on the character. Describing the episode’s central figures, Bartlett says, “Bill and Frank are opposites really in terms of the way that they kind of operate in the world.” He continues, “You know Bill’s super practical and not emotional and Frank is the opposite of that.” The relationship between the pair throughout the episode was one seemingly of opposites attracting and aligning seamlessly. “Bill is a sad character to me when I envision him in the world before Frank shows up,” Offerman says of his character.

Image via HBO

Long, Long Time is directed by Peter Hoar, who describes Frank’s nature as a “people person” while Bill is the opposite who would rather use a gun, rather than words to persuade. Bartlett chimes in, stating his excitement at being able to do a number of contrasting scenes that quickly shift from armed conflict resolution to intimate caring moments. The story of Bill and Frank was one of finding the light in the darkness, the needle in a haystack. Druckmann describes it as “the beauty that love can bring us.”

The Last of Us airs on HBO and HBO Max at 9 PM ET every Sunday. Watch the featurette below: