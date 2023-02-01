Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 3.

The Last of Us reached new heights in its third episode, "Long Long Time". Not only did the series shift narrative gears as it took place almost exclusively in the past, but it also broke away from the tense horror/survival mode to tell a deeply moving love story between survivalist Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). It was funny, touching and ultimately met a tragic end - and it even turned out to have a surprising connection to the present, as Joel (Pedro Pascal) had met the couple before and was on (somewhat) good terms with Bill.

As the episode progresses, it cycles through Bill and Frank's lives before revealing that Frank was slowly passing away and asked Bill to euthanize him. However, Bill also poisoned himself, unwilling to go on living without the man he loved. Joel and Ellie find their bedroom window open, and the episode ends with a lingering shot of said window as they drive off into the sunset. Said window pulls double duty: it's an Easter egg that calls back to the first game and a doubling down on the episode's themes.

The Open Window Is A Direct Homage To The Loading Screen

Image via HBO

Eagle-eyed The Last of Us fans may have noticed that the last shot of "Long, Long Time" is a direct replica of the first game's loading screen. From the shining sun to the open window, it's all there. The serene, almost angelic imagery is a stark contrast to the horrors Joel and Ellie will experience throughout the game, and eagle eyed viewers will notice a decaying corpse on the ground. Said corpse happens to be Frank, which is where the game and show diverge.

In the game, players encounter Bill and learn that he is grieving for Frank. The small town in where they lived was attacked by a horde of Cordyceps-infected humans, and Frank was bitten during the battle. Rather than wait for the inevitable infection, he decided to hang himself. In changing the circumstances of Frank's passing, the show is able to expand upon his relationship with Bill and gives a new meaning to the open window. It's a symbol of the life they lead, and a beautiful reminder of how they managed to carve said life out of the chaos that the Cordyceps brought to the world.

The Scene Reminds You to Pay Attention

Image via HBO

The way the scene is framed also calls back to a key moment within the episode. Around the halfway point, we find Frank and Bill in an argument. What's the argument about? Paint. Frank wants to paint and repair their house, while Bill is adamantly against it. At first glance, it's a rather refreshing scene. Relationships have their ups and downs, and that doesn't change even with a mutant fungus transforming people into zombies. But it's what Frank tells Bill that hits home: “Paying attention to things — it's how we show love.”

That simple sentence reverberates throughout the rest of "Long, Long Time", from both men's attempts at playing the titular Linda Rondstat theme to Frank growing a garden in their backyard. Even their final moments together are about the details; Bill cooks the same meal of rabbit that he did when he first met Frank and they even lie together in bed the same way they did when they first made love. In the same way, the final shot lingers so that viewers can pay attention to the details of their life. Those details include a painting from Frank, as well as the shot of Bill's truck riding away with Joel and Ellie behind the wheel. In a way it symbolizes the small moments of peace the two have in a rapidly crumbling world - and how they should stop and take the time to savor it.

The Last of Us airs new episodes every Sunday on HBO.

