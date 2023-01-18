The Last of Us had its premiere last Sunday, and, as expected, delivered on virtually every possible level. In fact, it may even have surpassed a few expectations, as there were those who were still worried or skeptical about the prospect of a series adaptation of the iconic 2013 game by Naughty Dog. But from the aesthetic to the story itself, everything was either faithfully reproduced, or expanded and improved — even the opening title sequence, which, by now, it's safe to say is a successful HBO staple.

Think about it. Most of HBO's famous shows have great opening sequences. Game of Thrones, for example, has such an iconic one, it kind of raised the bar as to how those should work - so much so, that its spin-off series House of the Dragon has a similar one, even keeping the same theme song. But, while other great series by the channel also have great initial credits — like Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, True Blood, and so on — there are some that don't, like Watchmen and Chernobyl, the latter a creation of Craig Mazin, who's also the showrunner on The Last of Us. So there was the very real possibility of the series not having an intro at all, but, lucky for us, it has — and a very cool one, at that.

Nature vs. Mankind

The whole title sequence runs for around one minute, but, although short, it sheds a little light on some of the key aspects of The Last of Us, the most important one is the relationship between nature and mankind. The cordyceps outbreak turns the tide on how the dynamics of power work on the planet, having nature overpower and subdue mankind after centuries of imposed exploration, neglect, and eventually exhaustion.

The sequence begins with the fungus slowly spreading through the ground, depicting how the cordyceps likely spread itself. As Dr. Neuman (John Hannah), one of the infectologists in the opening scene, explains, a pandemic originating from fungi would spread very differently than those based on virus or bacteria. For example, it's not airborne, so there must be direct contact between the host and the fungus for an infection to take place (in the original game, the fungi also has spores blown into the air, but that element was left out of the series adaptation). That way, proper outbreaks would take longer to consolidate, hence the sneaky crawl in the beginning of the title sequence.

This also means that, in more isolated areas and in the countryside, the cordyceps is already well established. Being further away from the control and monitoring of authorities, it's easy for an epidemic to evolve into something larger without the big cities realizing it at first. Right after, though, the fungus does reach a big city. That's clearly seen as a cluster of tall and slender fungi shoots up, taking the shape of buildings in a typical urban area. The camera then pans out, showing how the spread opens wide in all directions from the city.

The direction the camera follows, though, is East, as the cordyceps reaches a bright spot right at the center of what is then revealed to be a map of the United States. The big city mentioned is located in the same place one could find Seattle, and the bright spot is in the Midwest, likely Denver or Kansas City. The map itself resembles satellite pictures showing the country at night, allowing us to see that the spread of the cordyceps lays waste to the East Coast, as well. That's the most powerful country on Earth, subdued by nature.

This overpowering is then made more poetic, as the camera goes back to eye level and the fungus takes over a forest-like landscape and reaches rocks, which, combined with the spread of the cordyceps, takes the shape of a human face laying down and screaming — the infected in their earliest stage. The struggle with mankind continues, though, as now the fungus twists into a tunnel-like structure and develops thorns in the shape of knives, which is the most efficient means of fighting in this new post-apocalyptic world without drawing attention with gunshots or other loud noises.

The tunnel opens up into a clear path and a clearing, the fungus now staying on the sides, limiting this pathway. In its end, two taller fungi take the shape of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), the heroes who are undertaking a journey of hope, hence the light rising behind them. Poetic, right?

Similarities With The Game's Title Sequence

This opening sequence may bear a feeling of deja vu for first-time viewers. The way the camera moves around the scenery resembles a lot of the Game of Thrones opening, as much as the spread of the cordyceps does the bloodlines in House of the Dragon. All of them being HBO productions, they were likely made by the same production company, hence the technical similarities.

For those who did play The Last of Us video game, though, the feeling of deja vu is due to the way the series' title sequence resembles the original one for the game. Yes, the game does have an opening sequence, almost like a movie, showing the credits of those who worked on it before the player dives into gameplay (let's face it, most of us don't stick around to watch the end credits of any game, so that's a smart move; we definitely should, though). The game's sequence plays out similarly, with fungi spreading through the screen in microscopical takes, only in black and white, as opposed to the bright colors of the series' counterpart. Another similarity is the awesome theme song by Gustavo Santaolalla, the same in both versions.

With so many different inputs, it's good to see that The Last of Us has a proper opening title sequence that stands on its own two feet and sets the tone for the episode that follows. Having a simple reminder of what is at stake helps the viewer get in the mindset to watch and be part of the story, so it would definitely be a bummer if HBO had opted to give the series no opening at all.

The Last of Us premieres new episodes every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

