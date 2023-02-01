Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.

The Second Season of The Last of Us Can Expand on Abby and Ellie’s Backstories in Significant Ways

Image via Naughty Dog

As the first season has already shown in only its first three episodes, certain aspects of The Last of Us Part II seem like perfect candidates to be expanded upon. Though they won't become a major focus until what is most likely Season 3, the Seraphites, a religious cult, play a major role throughout both of our protagonist's campaigns in the game. Though we learn much more about them through Abby’s journey, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) still encounters them in a number of different events. The game’s writers, Neil Druckmann and Halley Gross, have talked about certain cut elements of the game, such as Ellie exploring the Seraphite’s island, which we only see near the end of the game through Abby, Lev, and Yara’s eyes. This particular aspect of the game could lend itself greatly to getting a better handle on who they are.

A major expansion in this regard could also see possible flashbacks to better understand the Seraphite’s prophet, who we only hear and see about through writings and various artistic depictions spread across Seattle. This could potentially act as a great setup for the eventual introduction of both Lev and Yara, two young Seraphites who Abby runs into. Their meeting would most likely end up taking place in Season 3 of the show if it follows a similar path to the game, but the groundwork for whom the Seraphites are and a deeper dive into their daily routine could make the inevitable meeting even more impactful.

A couple of mentions throughout the game also includes Ellie and her ex-girlfriend Cat, who happens to have drawn Ellie’s prominent tattoo that’s present in the game. We hear about her through character moments between Ellie and Dina, as well as notebook entries. These seem like prime candidates to be fleshed out in a second season, as it could showcase Ellie’s growing independence in relation to her connection with Joel (Pedro Pascal). These could be used through flashbacks or even through linear progression if the show doesn’t follow the same blueprint as the game, as we could see her end up getting her tattoo, as it clearly holds significance due to their relationship and the way it covers up her bite mark.

When a show goes from its first to second season, there’s always the possibility, and high likelihood, that new supporting characters will be introduced. What one probably wouldn’t expect is for that character to take a large portion of the spotlight. That’s just what happens in The Last of Us Part II, and probably one of its bigger criticisms among some fans. Abby, a character that you’re introduced to and allowed to play as early on in the game’s sequel, quickly becomes one of the series' most important characters, as her actions kick off the entire game. Though she might not play the biggest role as an active participant in the game’s first half, her presence is one that will continue to hang over both Season 2 and what most likely will be Season 3. Exploration of not only herself but many of her WLF (Washington Liberation Front) companions could act as great potential areas to expand upon in a second season.

A Fractured Joel and Ellie Relationship Looms Large in The Last of Us Part II

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

Much like the TV series and the first game, The Last of Us Part II opens quickly with a time jump, though this one is much shorter in that it only takes us four years after the end of the first game, as we find Joel and Ellie living a more peaceful life in Jackson, Wyoming. For people coming to the sequel from the original game, the idea of another adventure with Ellie and Joel was an element that many were looking forward to. This is an idea that is most likely going to be amplified even further with television-only watchers when the second season comes around.

An interesting aspect of the sequel is that it actually takes a more cinematic style of storytelling, as it utilizes flashbacks in a way that we’ve already seen occur in the show. It’ll be interesting to see if co-creators Craig Mazin and Druckmann continue to use these ideas in the second season, while even possibly expanding on them in significant ways. Much like the first game and the first season of the show, the core of what the second season is going to revolve around is the relationship between Ellie and Joel. These are characters that gamers have known for the past 10 years, and although that same length won't be applicable to TV-only viewers, their relationship is something that’s going to be at the forefront of the second season.

This is a relationship that is clearly strained from the moment we see the two on-screen together, and it’s something that’ll stay in the back of your mind the whole time, trying to unravel what happened between them. Though Joel is missing for a much larger portion of the game than he was in the first, a second season of the show could utilize this in a way to drive home the growing divide in the relationship between himself and Ellie, and how part of her guilt about that ends up driving her revenge.

The Last of Us’ Second Season Will Introduce a Much More Complex Narrative

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

When comparing the narrative structures of The Last of Us and its sequel, they almost feel generations apart when it comes to their stories. Much in the way the gameplay is compared to Part II, the original’s story is a much simpler one that’s easy for many people to get behind. Part II doesn’t follow that lead, as at times its almost alienating nature puts so much emphasis on the player having to follow these incredibly flawed characters. It's a story that Druckmann and Gross have compiled in such a way that if you don’t buy in on what the game is selling you, chances are you’ll have a hard time connecting with it.

Much has been made about how cinematic a story the entire Last of Us series has been, but that’s doubly true for Part II. Its narrative is structured in such a way that at times it truly does feel like a TV show or movie. The game’s discussion of trauma, loss, and revenge are elements that are no stranger to prestige TV, and these are ideas imbued heavily within the DNA of what the second season will be.

Image via Naughty Dog

Unlike the first game, The Last of Us Part II utilizes flashbacks as a narrative-driven tool. These are told through Ellie’s POV, as we are given a clearer insight into the fractured relationship between her and Joel. One of the great aspects of the show so far has been its ability to expand on ideas already present in the original game, and with a second season, there are a number of great routes that could be taken when exploring the sequel.

Much of the discussion about the original Last of Us following its initial release revolved around the implications of its ending. With that, many people also wondered whether the game actually needed a sequel. It’s an idea that you don’t really hear much nowadays in the gaming space, as more than anything so many people want more of a particular property. However, back then it worked so well as a finite ending that the idea of continuing the story felt almost detrimental.

It’ll be interesting to see if this same line of thinking follows suit, or if it will change since audiences will already know that a second season is on the horizon. Season 2 of The Last of Us is likely only going to cover half the game's sequel, making a potential roadmap more difficult to parse than its initial season, but still leaving a lot of room for possible expanded ideas. It's a game that covers a lot of ideas, but one that also has a lot of room for expansion.

