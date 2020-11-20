After two video games that instantly shot to the top of the list of critical acclaim and influence, we're about to get more The Last of Us in our life. Per a press release, HBO has officially given a television adaptation of the dark, narrative-driven horror-action PlayStation franchise a full series order — and one of the chief architects of the game's success is along for the ride.

Neil Druckmann, a creator and writer of both The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises, will board the series as a writer and executive producer, alongside Chernobyl architect Craig Mazin (that show already feeling a touch like a Last of Us adaptation). Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said this about their vision on the series: "Craig and Neil are visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of ‘The Last of Us’ games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We’re delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic, powerfully immersive story."

Yep, that's right: Naughty Dog, the studio behind the title, will be behind the television series as well, all but ensuring fidelity and faithfulness to the game's mythologies. Evan Wells will produce for Naughty Dog and Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce for PlayStation Productions. The entire series will be co-produced by HBO with Sony Pictures Television, and Mazin's partner on Chernobyl Carolyn Strauss will also join as producer.

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

It looks as though this is just the beginning of Sony and PlayStation's work in the television and film adaptation space, according to Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios and Qizilbash, who made this joint statement: "We’re thrilled to be working with HBO and this fantastic creative team to bring ‘The Last of Us’ series to life. PlayStation’s innovative storytelling and ingenuity is a natural complement to SPT’s creative focus. Our collaboration is a great example of our ‘One Sony’ philosophy at work. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IP in the future." The Last of Us is absolutely a perfect property to begin a new partnership with, given its cinematic proclivities and inherently baked in fanbase, pathos, and horrific set pieces. But from a creative perspective, without getting into spoiler territory, will they focus on the saga of Joel and Ellie, whose stories we've pretty much seen and absorbed? Will that "giraffe scene" make it into live action? Will there be a new series of post-apocalyptic survivors we follow? Is this the beginning of HBO's attempt of a Walking Dead-verse? Time will tell, and I'm excited to watch and find out.

The Last of Us will air on HBO and be available for streaming on HBO Max. We'll keep you updated with more details as we learn them.

