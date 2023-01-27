Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us."So there aren't super-infected that explode fungus spores on you?" asks an extremely curious Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to Tess (Anna Torv) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) in this week's episode of The Last of Us. Well, we don't know about "super-infected" (yet), but we do know that spores are likely not to make an appearance in the HBO series adaptation. In fact, there may be no need for this element to make its transition from the games to television after last episode, perfectly titled "Infected," introduced a few things that are brand new to the story and exclusive to the show.

When the trio is on the hotel's balcony, midway through the episode, Tess shows Ellie the infected for what seems to be the girl's first time seeing them as a large group. She immediately notices that, when the sun hits a few of them, the whole swarm starts to squirm, so they're connected. Tess confirms this and explains that the cordyceps fungus also grows underground, forming a kind of network that connects whole swarms of infected. You step on the fungus here, and a dozen infected wake up a few miles away, fully aware of where you are. That's what leads to Tess' sacrifice at the end of the episode... and what makes spores completely redundant.

What Are the Spores?

In early January, The Last of Us series co-creator Craig Mazin revealed in an interview that the spores, one of the most common ways of contagion in the game, would not be brought to television. "In the world that we're creating, if we put spores in the air, it would be pretty clear that they would spread around everywhere." Like everything on the internet, this new piece of information about the series created a fuss among the more hardcore fans of the original game. It's an important element, after all, so how could it not be in the adaptation?

In the game, spores are one of the ways the cordyceps has of spreading itself. In some places, it blows spores in the air, making the characters in the game wear gas masks whenever they encounter these. In closed spaces, like small rooms and hallways, you're almost guaranteed to find spores, so wearing masks in those places is almost mandatory. Also, the bloaters (one of the variants of the infected, this one extremely strong, with fungus covering its whole body) have the ability to blow spores themselves, so it's never a wise move to deal with them head-on. We do know that bloaters will appear in the series, as one of them was already shown in a trailer. What we don't know is whether they will have spore-blowing capabilities when they show up.

The spores are an essential element in the game's narrative, too. It's because of them that Joel understands that Ellie is really immune to the cordyceps. The duo is inside an abandoned subway station when they see the place is filled with spores. Joel puts his mask on, and, upon seeing Ellie without hers, asks how she's "still breathing this stuff." She answers that she wasn't lying about her immunity, so it's okay for her to breathe it. In the series, though, Joel's realization comes in a much different context, with Ellie being bitten in the museum where they fought the clickers. When they reach the State House, Tess compares her bite with Ellie's, and it's clear that the girl's body has no problem dealing with the injury, while Tess is about to turn into an infected.

The Fungus Network Is Different for the Show

The idea of the cordyceps fungus growing underground and connecting with the infected is completely new for The Last of Us. Introducing series-only elements like that is a valid way to differentiate it from the game, so we don't get an exact replica of a story we already know all the details about. For a television series, it's also more practical to have the fungus network instead of the spores for a very simple reason: that way, the cast doesn't need to wear masks all the time. That would make not just their work a ton more difficult, but for us, it wouldn't be fun seeing them behind masks for a good chunk of the story.

But the spores did bring an important twist to the game, as they made the fungus present everywhere. Whenever you find yourself in a closed environment, it's always better to put on the gas mask, for example. What the series adaptation does to fill this gap is to introduce the fungus network, connecting it to all the infected through chemistry. Now, the fungus can also be present everywhere the characters go, and it adds extra security steps to be taken. When Joel shoots an infected in the State House, a swarm nearby is alerted not because of the noise, but because of the fungus. So you can't just start killing the infected whenever you see one of them. If it's an impossible situation to get out of, then sure, by all means, otherwise, it's better to just avoid them altogether and wait for them to go away.

The idea of a fungus network also establishes an interesting parallel with how the infection happens in people. The fact that the cordyceps grows underground means that the Earth too is "infected," with the fungus growing beneath its skin just like it does with humans. Of course, that would also mean that defeating it can be a lot harder than we imagined, but, that being the case, it's another fun thing to look forward to seeing Joel and Ellie (or other future characters, perhaps?) dealing with.

As for the spores, after "Infected" aired on HBO and HBO Max, Craig Mazin mentioned in another interview that he doesn't "necessarily know" if we are going to get spores or not, but that saying the series' world is devoid of them would be "inaccurate." So we may get a variation of that tool, perhaps with the bloaters doing something different. Let's keep in mind that, when Ellie asks if the "super-infected" exist, what Tess answers is "I hope not," making it clear that she doesn't know, either — so let's wait and find out.

New episodes of The Last of Us premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

