Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Last of Us.From those in 1968's Night of the Living Dead to ones featured in modern zombie staples like 28 Days Later and The Walking Dead, zombies, whether fast or slow, intelligent or mindless, have always had one thing in common; they are hideous. As a quintessential cinema monster, zombies have always occupied a top position in horror's most disgusting, fear-inducing, and physically repulsive villains.

The first episode of HBO's newest zombie series, The Last of Us, seems to stay true to the book, showing the newly infected as intensely brash undead featuring torn flesh, missing limbs, and so much gore. However, in Episode 2, as the show begins to explore the apocalyptic world of 2023, it's apparent that not all that's undead is entirely ugly. Here are the ways in which The Last of Us subverts standard zombie convention by infusing elements of twisted beauty into its captivating monsters.

Fear the Walking Vivid

Taking visual inspiration from the vastly diverse fungal kingdom in nature, the set designers and makeup artists of The Last of Us are able to paint a beautifully rich image of a world that is full of abundant life. In most zombie films and television series, as the apocalypse unfolds into its later years, those infected are rendered as decaying corpses. Here, however, since the infection is a fungus, the series depicts the latter stages of infection as bodies hosting a thriving community of blooming mushrooms with vibrant coloration. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the museum scene in which Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are pursued by two late-stage infected beings. In the series and video game, they are known as "clickers" because the fungal infection has transformed their bodies so drastically that they can no longer see. Instead, they make clicking sounds which they utilize in their pursuit of the uninfected. In place of their eyes and, in the case of these two, their entire faces, there are massive structures of mushroom caps with varying shades of red, orange, yellow, blue, and purple. While they aren't cute like Toadette, there is an eerie beauty and symmetry to them that is horrifically appealing, at least to any armchair mycologist or amateur mushroom hunter.

An extension of this, and, as the episode revealed, truly part of the same fungal network as the monsters, the set design features coated webs of eye-catching mycelium. This, paired with the intense greenery of mosses and plant life that has flourished in the absence of human interference, might just make The Last of Us the most colorfully striking apocalyptic series of all time. It's not hard to draw a parallel between the rich monsters shown here and the fate of Tessa Thompson's character, Radek, in the film Annihilation when her DNA merged with that of flowers. Both showcase a form of beauty that causes the viewer to experience a deeper existential dread rather than solely visceral repulsion. The entire visual direction of the series evokes a fundamental understanding of the natural world known as aposematism. Often, it is the most visually striking, brightly colored organisms that are the most toxic or dangerous. True to nature, the beauty on display in The Last of Us becomes even more terrifying than torn flesh or exposed brains.

Warm Melodies

As Jordan Peele proved in last year's hit horror film Nope, screams can be eerily beautiful, especially when reverberating out over vast open space. Taking a page out of the same book, The Last of Us uses sound design as another way to play with the blending of fear and beauty. At the beginning of their journey in this episode, Joel, Tess, and Ellie hear the distant cry of an infected as they cross a bridge into the heart of Boston. It's a bone-chilling moment, not only because they are fully exposed, but because there is a fantastic resonance to the sound. As it echoes out across the city, it fades under the cawing of nearby crows. When isolated the sound isn't all that intense; it is similar to the low, resonant, echoing of a scraped gong. It's so melodically fascinating that Ellie asks, "What was that?" Neither Joel nor Tess dares to answer. As they stand still, straining to hear more of the directionless sound, the soundtrack plays soft tones, almost suggesting that the scream could have been a non-diegetic component of the backing track.

Later, the scene at the museum with the two clickers presents an entirely different sonic experience. The monster's shrill screams are intermittently arranged with stunning clicks. These bursts of oddly beautiful sound are reminiscent of chirping frogs, or rather the sound of the wooden, frog-inspired percussion instrument, the guiro. They rise and fall in pitch and bounce off the museum walls delightfully. Again, if isolated, separated from the zombie's guttural screams, there is a musical beauty to this sound that wouldn't be out of place in a Caribbean folk dance hall. The sound design of this scene alone masterfully matches the visual cues presented by the episode by creating a rich environment with just a hint of beauty that accentuates the more horrific elements.

Passion of the Dead

The action, or rather writing, of the series presents a final touch of beauty in this episode's memorable end scene. As Tess fumbles with the lighter, her brain slowly giving way to the fungus, a young man who has somewhat recently been infected approaches. Departing fully from expectations, instead of attacking, he kisses her, allowing the fungal tendrils in his mouth to spread to her. While there is speculation whether this was the fungus recognizing its own or perhaps realizing that she wasn't fighting and opted for a more peaceful manner of infection, the beauty of one of the most powerful acts of human love has indeed been subverted into terrific horror. It is not entirely a new thing for kisses to be powerfully dangerous, or even deadly. It was Shakespeare who wrote, "Thus with a kiss I die," when Romeo ingested the poison upon Juliet's lips. Or, there is the twisted horror film Under the Skin in which Scarlett Johansson plays an alien seductress luring men into her trap. But, for the most part, until now, zombies have never been seen to have the capacity to do anything more than bite. With this brief interaction, The Last of Us shows that the inner minds of its monsters may be as strikingly complex as their external appearance.

This scene encapsulates the full artistry of the episode. Every component has a dimensionality that allows for simultaneously conflicting and harmonious dualities. The hardest characters possess deep vulnerabilities. The most endearing are ripped away as soon as the audience falls in love with them. The fall of man has allowed nature to thrive. The scariest monsters have hints of beauty. The mindless zombies can, in fact, do more than simply attack. And, a kiss can become the thing you fear the most.

