Horror fans are just five days away from The Last of Us premiering on HBO. The series looks to adapt the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name. Throughout the marketing campaign so far, fans have gotten various different glimpses of our favorite characters from the games in their new live-action form. This includes Ellie and Tess played by Bella Ramsey and Anna Torv respectively in the series. Now the latest image has the pair of survivors hiding behind a car from an unseen threat.

The image, posted to the various Last of Us social media pages, depicts a very early part of the game when Tess, Ellie, and Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) are on the outskirts of Boston. When we meet Tess and Joel in the game, they’re a team of mercenaries who preside in the Boston Quarantine Zone. After a series of unfortunate events, they’re tasked by Firefly leader Marlene to smuggle Ellie into Boston. Little do they know at the time that Ellie was bitten by an infected — but she never turned. Because of that, she may be the key to finding a cure.

Given that this image seemingly takes place at night and Tess appears to be comforting Ellie, this could be portraying an early sequence in the game where the trio has to evade the military to get into Boston. These tense gameplay sequences, where you’re outgunned and have very few supplies to fight back, do such a great job showing what’s at stake in this broken zombie-infested world. You could die at any moment, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the series adapts that anxious feeling without gameplay. This is a key moment for all three characters as there’s no way for them to turn back.

Image via HBO

The Last of Us is one of the richest stories ever told in any medium. It isn't just another zombie game in a needlessly crowded sub-genre. Its central horrors lie within its complex broken human soul. However, half the “fun” of Last of Us is seeing some of America’s most iconic cities like Pittsburgh and Boston in this new terrifying light. Each location is like a living breathing scary character in its own undead right despite everywhere you travel being abandoned. The spine-chilling atmosphere of this franchise is next to none. From the trailers and all the images released so far, co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have flawlessly translated that clicker-infected fear into live-action.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO Sunday, January 15, and will consist of nine episodes. While horror fans and gamers alike anxiously wait, you can watch the trailer for the series down below.