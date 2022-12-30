The new year is right around the corner which means we’re one day closer to the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us. The horror series, based on the popular PlayStation video game franchise, is finally premiering in January. Because of that, the series has treated fans with a new image almost every day in December to celebrate the release. Now the latest image gives us another look at Gabriel Luna’s Tommy who’s more than ready for the zombie apocalypse.

The image posted to the horror series’ various social media pages sees Tommy, Joel’s brother, in the middle of the street with a gun in his hand. He’s sweating and looks like he has seen a few horrific things along the way. We don’t know exactly where this image takes place, but given the suburban setting, this most likely is set before the main outbreak in Texas at the beginning of the story. Tommy doesn’t play a huge role in the first game, but he’s one of the central characters that introduces us to the horrors of this world in its first act. In the present timeline in the first game, Tommy runs a thriving community at a hydroelectric dam in Jackson, Wyoming. Joel needs Tommy’s help transporting Ellie to Salt Lake City, but their relationship has been fractured by the events of “Outbreak Day”. However, as the caption accompanying these images says, it's always “Family first.”

Joel and Tommy’s brotherly bond is one of the most complex relationships in the whole franchise. It’s going to be very exciting for fans to see that contrasting dynamic come to life in live-action. Luna has had a few really great roles in the last decade, including Ghost Rider in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Rev-9 in Terminator: Dark Fate. However, none of his characters have arguably been as rich as Tommy, so it will be interesting to see what Luna brings to the role and what his chemistry with Pedro Pascal is like.

Image via HBO

While Tommy’s not expected to have the biggest role in the first season given his role in the game —The Last of Us Part 2 is where the character really shines — like a lot of the tragic characters in this franchise, the impact he has on Joel is immense. Tommy was a person that was able to adapt and create a new meaningful life in their new hellish infected world, but Joel is still being dragged down by his past. That’s what makes the pair so thematically compelling and that realization is a huge part of Joel’s personal journey.

The Last of Us Premieres on January 15, 2023, and Season 1 will consist of nine episodes. While we anxiously wait to see Tommy and Joel’s tough brotherly love, you can watch the trailer for the series down below.