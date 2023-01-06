We are days away from HBO’s highly anticipated video game adaptation The Last of Us. The series stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as central characters Joel and Ellie and by the looks of the promotional material the series looks like the most faithful adaptation of a video game. To amp up the excitement around the upcoming feature the official Twitter handle of the series keeps teasing fans with new looks.

A new image from the series sees Merle Dandridge’s Marlene, head of Fireflies, charting her plans on a map along with another member. Without giving away any spoilers, if you’ve played the game, one look at the image, and you understand that reference. The interesting thing about The Last of Us’ promotional images, trailers, and posters has been that it excites both the casual on-lookers and the avid fans of the game which only adds to the excitement of the series.

The series is created by games’ director Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl fame Craig Mazin who have worked very hard to keep the story's emotional core intact in a similar vein to the games. The duo has a big responsibility to fulfill fans' expectations as historically, video game adaptations have not been able to make a mark with the audience. However, The Last of Us looks very promising and has the potential to be HBO’s next big IP. While Season 1 aims to adapt the events of the first game to its ending, Mazin told Collider in a recent interview that “the amount of remaining story would take us more than a season to tell.” He further revealed that he definitely doesn’t "see this as something that runs on and on and on. We don’t have that ambition. Our ambition is to tell the story that exists, as best as we can, in a different medium."

Image via HBO

The Last of Us follows Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across the post-apocalyptic United States. In this world, the US is ridden by the mutated fungus, Cordyceps that turns humans into cannibalistic creatures called Klickers. Ellie is someone who is immune to the infection and can be humanity's hope for survival. Along with Pascal and Ramsey, the series features Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, Storm Reid as Riley Abel, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Lamar Johnson as Henry and many more.

The Last of Us is set to debut on January 15, 2023, you can check out the trailer below: