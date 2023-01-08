Horror fans are exactly one week away until the highly anticipated premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us. With every new trailer, image, and behind-the-scenes look, the series based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise of the same name seems to be one of the most faithful video game adaptations in history. Now to begin the one-week countdown, The Last of Us’ latest image gives fans another look at Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Anna Torv’s Tess.

The image posted to Last of Us’ various social media pages has Joel and Tess crouched down on top of a staircase “proceeding with caution”. There’s no real indication of where this is in the story, but it could be at the very beginning before the pair of smugglers meet Marlene and Ellie. In the first game, after the extremely emotional prologue, the story jumps 20 years later in the now zombie infested world. We meet up with Joel and Tess at the Boston Quarantine Zone where they prepare to go after a shady character named Robert who owes them a lot of supplies. This image could be depicting them sneaking out of the Zone after the militia group called the Fireflies attacked the front gates.

That first section of the game did a great job of introducing fans to this intense post apocalyptic world with very nuanced environmental storytelling and meaningful conversations between Joel and Tess. This series looks to translate that to live-action and by all accounts they flawlessly succeeded. Joel and Tess are such a unique pair in the context of the short time we spend with them together. There’s a level of mutual respect between the two and, just through their sarcastic tones found in their conversations, you could effortlessly feel their long history together. There may have even been a romantic spark between the two at one time, but when we meet them in the game it feels like that feeling has long since passed if there was one to begin with. Mainly because, before their latest mission involving Ellie, Joel had been getting fed up with how reckless Tess had been getting outside the Zone.

Given that the pair don’t have a happy ending, it's going to be very interesting to see how the series adapts Joel and Tess’ rather emotional story and what they add to it. It will also be exciting to see what kind of chemistry Pascal and Torv have since the two characters are so close in the game. The Last of Us premieres on HBO Sunday, January 15. While we anxiously wait to reenter this clicker infested world, you can view the trailer below: