'The Last of Us': 10 Similarities Between Joel Miller and Rick Grimes

Content Warning: This article contains spoilers for the shows The Last of Us and The Walking Dead.Andrew Lincoln portrayed Rick Grimes for nine seasons of The Walking Dead, and his character experienced everything from falling into a coma to biting a human enemy like a zombie to saying goodbye to his only son. Pedro Pascal more recently took on the beloved role of Joel Miller on The Last of Us, off on a cross-country adventure with a teenage girl in the middle of a fungal outbreak.

Whether on their TV shows or in their respective video games, these two characters have always resembled each other with their burly, southern appearances and no-crap attitudes, but the two starring characters have plenty more in common.

1 They're Both the Leading Man

Both shows host an ensemble cast of characters, but for Rick and Joel, they each get the honor of being the leading man, respectively. Rick literally led a growing group of survivors for the majority of his nine seasons on TWD, unintentionally turning into their leader until his disappearance.

On a show where most characters seem to come and go, playing integral parts of the story until they meet their ends, Joel Miller remains the leading man on TLoU next to his teenage sidekick Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who he rescues just like Rick often rescued his people.

2 They Both Lost Their Children

Whether it was before or during the apocalypse, being a dad was both Rick's and Joel's purpose, and they both lost their firstborns in devastating ways. It was arguably one of the saddest episodes of TWD when Carl (Chandler Riggs) said goodbye to his father just before succumbing to his walker bite in Season 8.

Joel had an equally traumatic experience with his daughter, Sarah (Nico Parker), just as the infection began to spread. While trying to get out of town and get Sarah to safety, an officer shot at them, missing Joel but shooting Sarah, who eventually died in her father's arms in TLoU's series premiere.

3 They're Both Southern

An obvious similarity, but one worth noting, is the fact both Rick and Joel are Southern. Whether an intentional decision or a random coincidence, the two characters bear similar Southern accents despite neither of their portrayers originally being from the South - Lincoln coming from England and Pascal being born in Chile.

Rick seems to be a born and raised Atlantan, waking up in a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia during the apocalypse and continuing to travel through southern states with his group until they reach Virginia, while Joel was originally from Texas before finding sanctuary in Boston, Massachusetts.

4 The Apocalypse Takes Them Both East

The two Southerners eventually find themselves East as the apocalypse goes on, but for very different reasons. Sometime during the 20-year time jump on TLOU, Joel goes from Texas up to a sanctuary in Boston, Massachusetts before he travels across the country with Ellie.

While Rick spent the majority of the apocalypse in Georgia or Virginia, he also ends up East, as revealed in the TWD series finale when the presumed-dead character appears on an island facing the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cityscape that will lead to the upcoming Rick and Michonne spinoff.

5 They Both Father a Daughter Who Isn't Theirs

Rick and Joel have similar experiences when it comes to fatherhood, including the fact they both father a daughter that isn't theirs. The shows don't shy away from highlighting the worst parts of parenting. Rick memorably raises Judith (Cailey Flemming) after her mother died during childbirth, despite knowing she was actually his deceased best friend's daughter.

After not being close to any children for 20 years, Joel accidentally finds himself responsible for a sassy teenage girl who he initially can't stand, but winds up raising and caring for as if she's his own, choosing to save her the way he couldn't save his actual daughter.

6 They Both Use Revolvers

The characters from TWD are known for having their signature weapons of choice, and for Rick, it was always his revolver. Rick would whack his gun out the second something seemed iffy, offering a subtle tilt of his head before shooting it at possible threats.

On TLoU, while Ellie learns the ins and outs of using her new gun, Joel seems experienced with his own revolver. Though he pulls it out on people much less often than Rick, it still remains his weapon of choice throughout the show.

7 They Both Kill to Protect Their Children

Like any good father, Rick and Joel go to great lengths to protect their children, including killing those who are a threat. On TWD, Rick killed plenty of people, but the one that stands out was when his last resort was to bite a chunk out of Joe's (Jeff Kober) neck in order to save Carl from being physically abused by another man.

RELATED: Differences Between 'The Walking Dead' Zombies & 'The Last Of Us' Zombies

In the first episode of TLoU, Joel's number one priority is saving Sarah, and while he didn't kill anyone and wound up losing her in the process, Joel kills plenty of people and zombies in order to get Ellie to safety and ultimately save her life.

8 They Both Lose Their Wives/Girlfriends Early On

Losing people in the zombie apocalypse is seemingly unavoidable, especially for Rick and Joel, who not only lose their children and important friends, but they both lose their significant others early on.

For Rick, it's about nine months after reuniting with his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) that she dies during childbirth, sending Rick into a worrisome mental state for the remainder of the season. On TLoU, while Joel's wife and mother of Sarah is never mentioned, the character loses his girlfriend Tess (Anna Torv) to a terrifying type of infected known as clickers early into their travels with Ellie.

9 They Both Get Impaled

Another one of those moments that is either a purposeful imitation or a wild coincidence was when both characters ended up getting impaled. It was in Andrew Lincoln's final episode that Rick fell off his horse and wound up impaled by a rebar, leading to his eventual disappearance.

For Joel, it was during the shocking climax of the fight at the university when Joel fell from a balcony and onto a rebar, similar to Rick. But unlike the TWD character, Joel had Ellie to get him to safety and ultimately save his life.

10 They Both Wind Up "Dead"

It's hard to watch any fan-favorite characters die, but seeing the end of both Rick and Joel are especially hard pills to swallow for both the characters and the viewers. While Joel remains the star of Season 1 of TLoU, fans of the games know his death is inevitable come Season 2 when the character is killed by an enemy.

In Season 9 of TWD, after Rick survives an impaling and escapes a herd, the dazed character never returns home, leaving his group to presume his death. But viewers know that Rick wasn't dead and instead was rescued by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and taken to unknown whereabouts.

