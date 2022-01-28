With a story as deep and rich as The Last of Us, there’s a lot to remember before watching the upcoming TV Series, and it can be pretty intimidating. Before you gear up to play the game again or resign yourself to scouring the internet for everything you might have missed, here is a recap of 7 essential pieces of The Last of Us lore to remember.

1. The History and Science Behind the Outbreak

Image via Naughty Dog

The Last of Us has never been your run-of-the-mill zombie outbreak; instead of the undead, the monsters in the game are people that have been infected by a type of mutated fungus, the Cordyceps brain infection (CBI). Beyond just being an interesting take on post-apocalyptic infected humans, the fungus in The Last of Us is a type of mutated Cordyceps fungus, a real-life ‘zombifying’ fungus.

Like the fungus in the game, Cordyceps are parasitic, infecting their hosts and using their bodies as spawning grounds. Most Cordyceps prefer insects and arthropods, such as ants; after the creature becomes infected, the fungus takes over the host’s ‘mind,’ so to speak. The host creature will begin to act abnormally – its movements may become erratic, it will stop eating, and, in many cases, it will climb to a high point, such as a tall plant or branch. This is so the fungus has the best possible reach once it releases its spores, which it does after growing out of the host’s body like some gruesome science-fiction alien.

It’s all very disturbing, especially for the poor insect victims, but luckily for humans, Cordyceps don’t seem to be much of a threat… in real life, of course. In The Last of Us, the fungus is very deadly, turning its unfortunate host into a mindless killing machine, before overtaking the body entirely and turning it into a walking spore bomb.

2. Sarah and The Watch

Image via Naughty Dog

If you’re like most players of The Last of Us, the tutorial might have thrown you off course a bit; while being thrust into the start of a horrifying outbreak of a deadly fungus is certainly terrifying, the death of Joel’s (Troy Baker) daughter, Sarah (Hana Hayes), is what really hurts. The player is introduced to Joel through Sarah when she gives him an expensive watch for his birthday. Their bond is strong; Joel is a hardworking single parent who still makes time for his daughter, with whom he jokes and laughs with. From the very first moments of the game, the life that Joel and Sarah have built together is, while modest, clearly something they cherish.

Then, of course, it all goes wrong as the world crumbles - horrific newscasts, distant explosions, and the eventual death of Joel’s neighbor after he is infected and Joel is forced to shoot him. From then on, it becomes an escape mission, with Sarah, Joel, and Joel’s brother, Tommy (Jeffrey Pierce), all piling into one truck; the player watches through Sarah as the outbreak takes over. She is made out to be the main character of this game, the one through which the player will experience the world.

Then she dies; it’s a heartbreaking moment that doesn’t seem real at first. It is raw and terrible, and really drives home the reality of the outbreak and what kind of game this is going to be. It also marks the moment that Joel’s world truly shatters… along with his watch. The watch; as the game progresses, it becomes clear that this seemingly innocuous piece of jewelry means more to Joel than he lets on. If players pay attention, they may notice that, in times of stress or high emotion, Joel has a habit of touching the watch, as if grounding himself in its connection to his lost daughter. Even 20 years later, when his life before the outbreak is something of the past, the watch remains.

In part one of Couchsoup’s The Last of Us: Definitive Playthrough, Troy Baker talks about the idea that Joel’s watch broke when Sarah was shot; while the theory was never confirmed officially, many still see the watch as a sort of time capsule for the night everything went wrong.

3. The People of The Apocalypse

Image via Naughty Dog

As with most post-apocalypse situations, the survivors in The Last of Us have formed several groups in hopes of creating a new life for themselves. FEDRA, a federal military group that's a combo of the army and FEMA that existed before the outbreak, forms a disaster government system that rules over the quarantine zones of the country. The group acts as a background antagonist throughout the game; they exercise absolute power over the zones they control, using military force to shut down any signs of rebellion and send civilians to the ‘outside’ for various jobs, increasing the risk of infection. Along with lying about the number of infected people beyond the walls of the quarantine zone, the FEDRA and military execute anyone thought to be infected.

The Fireflies, in turn, rose up against the military; they disagreed with the use of absolute power over the citizens of the quarantine zones and called for a reestablishment of government. Over time, the Fireflies managed to overtake several FEDRA and Military run zones, including one in Salt Lake City, which became their main base of operations. Led by Marlene (Merle Dandridge), the Fireflies urge people living within the quarantine zones to rise up against the FEDRA and military, in the hopes of overtaking the zones and implementing a new government. Some zones turned against the Fireflies out of fear that they would be further oppressed, with citizens forming groups of hunters and survivalists. Other communities, like the Washington Liberation Front, remain allied with the Fireflies.

While these two main groups were at the forefront of the country’s fight against the Cordyceps and control over the country’s citizens, other groups formed as well; smaller factions and communities that aimed to survive together in the aftermath of the outbreak, some of them bandits others hunters. A notable one is David and the Cannibals, a group of people who resort to cannibalism to survive, hunting stragglers that enter their territory. David (Nolan North) attempts to recruit and then kill Ellie (Ashley Johnson) when she encounters them after learning that she and Joel had killed some of their members a while back.

4. Riley

Image via Naughty Dog

While Riley (Yaani King) is only mentioned once in the original game, the DLC Left Behind introduces her officially and gives a little more background as to who she is – she is Ellie’s childhood friend and first kiss. She confirms Ellie’s identity as a queer woman and also plays an unfortunate role in Ellie’s feelings of loss and abandonment. Her death, which happens the night she and Ellie sneak out of the military school Ellie attends, is a catalyst for Ellie’s development as a character; it kick-starts Ellie’s survivor’s guilt and strengthens Ellie’s resolve to use her own immunity to help create a cure for CBI.

Riley is the first in a series of deaths that Ellie feels responsible for; at the end of the first game, Ellie admits to Joel that she’s ‘still waiting for [her] turn,’ referencing both her survivor’s guilt and the fact that, while both she and Riley were bitten at the same time, only Riley ‘turned.’ Ellie feels responsible for Riley’s death, along with others such as Tess and Sam, and thus she feels it’s her duty to use her immunity to help others, no matter the cost.

5. Tommy and The Rebuilding of Life

Image via Naughty Dog

Tommy is Joel’s brother, who was with him the night Sarah died and who does not appear again in the game until Joel and Ellie find him in Jackson, the community he and his wife have rebuilt. While Tommy and Joel initially stayed together during the outbreak, the two had a falling out, resulting in them going their separate ways; Tommy wanted to do more than just ‘survive,’ hoping to actually live life and move on from the pain that the outbreak had caused.

Where Joel is stuck in the past, haunted by the death of his daughter, Tommy represents moving forward in life; he doesn’t forget Sarah or the tragedy that befell her, but he is able to grow and make something more from the cards that he’s dealt. He marries and helps rebuild the community of Jackson, creating a place of refuge and revival.

More than just being an antithesis to Joel’s stagnation, Tommy is an integral part of the story; he has a history with the Fireflies and has information that can help Joel and Ellie in their search. When Joel and Tommy finally reunite, Tommy’s relationship with Joel and his shared grief over Sarah’s death also makes him the person who is finally able to talk some sense into Joel about staying with Ellie, setting Joel on the path towards healing.

6. Marlene, Joel, and Tough Decisions

Image via Naughty Dog

In the world of The Last Us the lines between good and bad are more than blurred; for a lot of people, morality goes out the window at the end of the world. For others, pouring yourself into saving humanity is the only thing worth doing, regardless of the consequences. The Fireflies, a revolutionary militia group set on returning the world to normal, are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals, from spreading propaganda to killing innocent people.

Marlene, leader of the Fireflies, is a person who has sacrificed a lot in the time since the outbreak began; as ‘Queen Firefly’ she’s had to make a lot of tough decisions, the most significant of which comes at the end of The Last of Us when Marlene sends Ellie off to surgery to have the growth on her brain, which causes her immunity, removed; the consequence of this operation is that Ellie will die.

It’s a pivotal moment for both Marlene and Joel, who stand on opposite sides of this choice; for Joel, it’s a moment of clarity for how much Ellie means to him and what he’s willing to do for her - including killing the surgeon that’s about to operate (which is very important to the sequel game). For Marlene, it’s an acceptance that her own personal feelings do not matter in the grand scheme of stopping the outbreak. Where Joel refuses to let Ellie die in order to create a cure that might not work, Marlene refuses to risk the possibility of a vaccine in order to save the girl she helped raise.

7. ‘Baby Girl’

Image via Naughty Dog

To anyone else, it may just seem like any other term of endearment; for fans of The Last of Us, these two words carry everything from grief to love to hopeful acceptance. Joel used it as a nickname for his daughter, Sarah; though the first instance of ‘baby girl’ is a sweet moment, the most memorable is when Joel is holding Sarah as she dies, pleading for her to stay with him. The words are a reminder, much like his watch, of everything that Joel has lost.

So it comes as a shock when, after barely escaping David and his tribe of cannibals, Ellie is gathered into Joel’s arms and called ‘baby girl.’ It’s such a pivotal moment in their relationship - a tangible representation of Joel’s acceptance as his role as Ellie’s father figure. The events leading up to this moment are horrifying; it's almost like a sigh of relief when Joel arrives and the addition of those two little words brings warmth to the frigid winter air around them.

