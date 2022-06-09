As part of Summer Game Fest, Naughty Dog released a new trailer for the remake of The Last of Us Part I, setting a PlayStation 5 release date for this September. During the trailer presentation, Naughty Dog also revealed that the remake would be coming to PC later, breaking the franchise's previous PlayStation exclusivity.

The trailer features scenes from the original game and from The Last of Us: Left Behind DLC, underlining how the new release will include the complete story of Part I. We can also see familiar areas while the duo crosses America facing the Infected and trying to work with other human survivors. More than the same game with a fresh coat of paint, The Last of Us Part I has been rebuilt from the ground up for the PlayStation 5, as developers Naughty Dog wanted the remake to use all the new features of the next-gen console. Unfortunately, that means PlayStation 4 players will have to stick with the old version of the game as the remake is not set to be backward-compatible.

While there’s no release window for the PC version of the remake, the new trailer also tells us that The Last of Us Part I is “in development” for computers. However, during the Summer Game Fest presentation, Neil Druckmann, co-president of the original game studio Naughty Dog, said the remake would be available for PC “shortly” after the PlayStation 5 release. So, there’s still hope for PC players to play the beloved classic in 2022.

Image via Naughty Dog

RELATED: ‘The Last of Us’: Pedro Pascal Says HBO Series Is “In Good Hands” Like ‘The Mandalorian’

Besides working on a remake for the first game, Druckman is also involved with a live-action series adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO. Druckman acts as co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director for HBO’s series, which stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. During Summer Game Fest, Druckman also released a new image of the show, promising the adaptation would stick close to the original story.

The Last of Us Part I takes place twenty years after a virus turned humans into bloodthirsty creatures, leading to the collapse of society. In this post-apocalyptic world, Joel needs to escort the young Ellie to the West, since the 16-years old teenager might hold the cure for the pandemic. While the game uses the old trope of the zombie outbreak as a background, the franchise is critically acclaimed for its layered characters, complex script, and for exploring the limits of human morality in an apocalyptical scenario.

The Last of Us Part I remake comes exclusively to the PlayStation 5 on September 2. As for the live-action adaptation, the series is expected to hit HBO sometime in 2023. Check out the new trailer for The Last of Us Part I remake below: