The Big Picture The Last of Us Part II is one of the best stories in video game history, delving into themes of revenge, loss, and moving on from two different perspectives.

The Remastered version of the game offers a deep dive into the game's individual aspects, including commentary, gameplay modes, and deleted levels, showcasing the immense amount of work that went into creating it.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is the ultimate way to experience one of the greatest games ever made, with its incredible storytelling and attention to detail.

Upon its release in 2013, The Last of Us was almost immediately heralded as a masterpiece, and considered a remarkable accomplishment of narrative storytelling in video games. Players fell in love with Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson), as they trekked across a post-apocalyptic United States. The Last of Us was a tremendous story of love—and the good and bad that can come from that love. But when The Last of Us Part II was released seven years later in 2020, the reaction was far more polarizing. Part II was the most ambitious project ever from developer Naughty Dog, a game that was larger in scope and story than anything they had attempted before, but more importantly, it was a game that made the audience question the motivations, choices, and journey that these characters we love make—and which we are along for the ride, whether we want to be or not. Naughty Dog could’ve taken the easy way out with this sequel, but instead, they challenged the audience in a visceral and exhausting way that overwhelmed many and frustrated others.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is now being released only 3 1/2 years after the original game, and while that’s a surprisingly short time between releases, these past few years have been huge for this series. The Last of Us show has become a massive hit on HBO, bringing this story to a much larger audience, but also, after all the review-bombing and simplifications of Part II’s story of revenge, the overwhelming sentiment around Part II has become that, like the original, Part II is a triumph. Unlike most remasters, it’s not the graphical improvements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered worth playing, it’s the focus on the game’s incredible details and the clear love that went into this story that makes this not only an essential game for fans of the series already, but also, a celebration of what is one of the greatest accomplishments in video game history.

What Makes 'The Last of Us Part II' So Great?

The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the events of The Last of Us, which finds both Joel and Ellie still struggling with the choices Joel made at the end of the first game. The pair have settled in Jackson, Wyoming, and it’s clear from the beginning that their relationship has been strained since we last saw them. But when a haunting reminder of Joel’s past comes to Jackson searching for revenge, Joel and Ellie’s lives will be changed forever.

A major part of The Last of Part II’s brilliance comes in how this story is told. Without spoiling this story for newcomers, Naughty Dog makes a daring choice early on that is both jarring and yet, feels entirely inevitable, given what we know about these characters. This moment has been a major sticking point for fans and detractors, yet years later, it’s hard to imagine a more honest way to continue this story. Naughty Dog also slowly doles out details of what has happened in the last five years to Joel and Ellie, not revealing the true evolution of this bond until the game’s final moments. But it’s this structure that makes the pain and beauty of The Last of Us Part II so powerful, as we think we know the depths of tragedy, only to learn that we haven’t quite grasped the layers of grief.

The Last of Us Part II also splits its story in truly fascinating ways that make us recontextualize the story at hand. Part II begins with Ellie and her new girlfriend Dina (Shannon Woodward) heading to Seattle for revenge. Over three days, Naughty Dog makes us struggle with the pain Ellie is feeling and the downward spiral it sends her on. The game asks us to reconsider our allegiances and follow a character we love as they make truly deplorable and unrelenting horrific choices in the name of love and hatred.

Yet after telling this side of the story, The Last of Us Part II flips sides, putting its player in control of Abby (Laura Bailey), a former Firefly who has seemingly been our antagonist in the game thus far. It’s in showing this other side that Part II becomes something unlike any other game that came before it. The player is asked to reckon with the characters we’ve killed as Ellie, realize that every story has multiple sides to consider, and that maybe, the people we thought to be heroes and villains were just people attempting to get by the best they could. In the game’s final section, Naughty Dog continues to push both Ellie and Abby into scenarios where we want them to stop, we want the characters we love to make better choices, and yet, we have to follow on this journey in whatever direction it goes. The Last of Us Part II tests its audience, makes us reconsider and scrutinize everything we know about this story—including the details of the original game—and shows the ugly truths of unrelenting revenge, love, hatred, and the layers of which every person has. It’s a staggering achievement of storytelling—not just in gaming, but in entertainment overall.

But Does 'The Last of Us Part II' Need a Remaster Already? Absolutely

The Last of Us Part II was released on the PlayStation 4 only a few months before the PlayStation 5 launched, and even on the last generation’s hardware, this game looked brilliant. This new remastered version smooths out some of the rougher edges, and the game has never looked better, but those looking for a graphical jump akin to PlayStation 5’s The Last of Us Part I, compared to the PlayStation 3 version, are going to be sorely disappointed. The Last of Us Part II already looked good 3 1/2 years ago, so this game didn’t exactly need any cosmetic upgrades. There are a few updates here and there for the new system, like some haptic feedback additions in the PlayStation 5 controller, but nothing quite as huge as the first The Last of Us received after its release. That said, it’s hard to imagine a better way to play The Last of Us Part II for newcomers and existing fans.

The reason for this is that The Last of Us Part II Remastered picks apart the game through bonus content to show the incredible amount of work that went into creating this game. Every cinematic in the game has an optional commentary from the writers and cast that explains the narrative rationale behind each scene, paths that the game didn’t go down—like a discussion of killing off a major character in the end—and small moments that the player might not notice without this audio track. A Guitar Free Play mode lets the player noodle around with the game’s intricate guitar mechanics via different instruments and as Joel, Ellie, or even as composer Gustavo Santaolalla. Remastered also includes a new Speedrun Mode, to test seasoned veterans of this game.

One of the more intriguing additions is the inclusion of Lost Levels, which allows players to see segments of the game that were cut before release. Also including optional commentaries, these three segments are a great look into game design, as the developers discuss why these pieces of the game didn’t fit the larger puzzle, whether because they broke the rhythm of the game, or just because they weren’t teaching the player anything new. These deleted levels each offer something unique that wasn’t seen in the final game, yet we can also see how elements would make it into the finished project. In the context of the game, these pieces might not have worked, but given the opportunity to test them out on their own, we can get a tiny glimpse into what it takes to make an intricate story that flows beautifully from beginning to end.

The other major inclusion in Remastered is No Return, a survival mode that allows players to test out combat as different characters through randomized encounters. No Return features different challenges and unlockables, while each successful completion opens up a whole new world of gameplay possibilities and options for subsequent playthroughs. While there was some concern that this game which is seemingly about the futility of violence would have a mode like No Return, which asks the player to murder wave after wave of enemies, the mode works as another example of the dedication and care that went into each aspect of The Last of Us. No Return allows players to try out different types of gameplay that they might not be well-attuned to, for example, Tommy's approach as a sniper largely differs from Abby, who is armed with a hammer and is more blunt than other characters. Want to play as Lev, the pregnant Mel, or spend some more time with Joel? Then No Return has you covered. But instead of trying to sate players who want to revel in the violence, No Return is more an excellent way for Naughty Dog to naturally show off these incredible character models, and the multitudes of ways one can play through this extraordinary adventure.

'The Last of Us Part II Remastered' Breaks Down One of the Best Games Ever Made

In creating this bonus-filled update of The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog is honoring this game from the ground up, showcasing every detail and praising the mammoth team that put this all together. From the commentaries that stress the difficulty of pulling off seemingly simple scenes, to bonus features that explore level design, gameplay mechanics, and detailed character builds, The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a celebration of game design and what it takes to pull off a story at this level.

And The Last of Us Part II deserves such praise. This is a game that breaks down not only what we know about this series itself, but how we play video games in general. This is a stunning piece of work that unfurls and reveals itself gracefully, testing the player, and making us question every choice—all in a game that is discussing the shattering effects of grief ourselves and the ones around us. 3 1/2 years after its release, The Last of Us Part II is already deserving of being in the conversation as one of the greatest games ever made, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a wonderful exploration of everything it took to make this unbelievable piece of art—for both new fans and old.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered is available starting January 19.