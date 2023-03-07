Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us keeps getting better, with each new episode always being the talk of the town. This hit HBO series is based on a popular 2013 video game of the same name — and judging by its reception so far, it's doing the game justice. Plus, it is also the first HBO show that is based on a game, and that is important enough already. And because of how it is received by the people, no one will be surprised that some might follow suit. Is that a good thing? Well, the answer is actually a bit more complicated.

Video games in general, especially ones that are more on the action-packed, dystopian, apocalyptic side, are obviously complex, so to imagine them being adapted to a bigger screen and for a wider audience can be a bit difficult. For a quick recap, The Last of Us follows a middle-aged man named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked to transport a teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country for a very special reason. However, since the world is in absolute chaos due to a devastating fungal infection, the journey is not all stars and rainbows, and they are bound to encounter scary clickers and even scary people. Along the way, the unlikely duo connects as they slowly try to face each of their traumas. Will they survive the cruel world and find family in one another?

The Last Of Us Adaptation Does A Lot Of Things Right

Image via HBO

The Last of Us live-action series follows the game pretty religiously which is part of its allure. Of course, at first, this came with a fair amount of criticism because game adaptations in general are a hit or miss, but so far, it's doing great. This game has a lot of clickers and bloaters and everything in between — not to mention the fact that it's set in a post-apocalyptic world where towers and homes have fallen and people are rioting, so the concerns from fans are well-intentioned. Now that we are nearing the end of the show, many are praising it for its incredible production. Again, to see it being received so well makes some other adaptations think that they could also pull off the same thing, to achieve such a status, but this is where it gets a bit tricky.

A huge reason why this show keeps pulling huge numbers is because of the people behind it. Sometimes, you can just tell that a certain thing is made out of love, made by passionate people — and this goes for this show's crew. What's more, this HBO series is backed up by Neil Druckmann, one of the creators of the game, and to see him being heavily involved in the adaptation process (with the second and seventh episode even being directed by him) ultimately adds more faith to it. Moreover, the show also took time to carefully craft and develop even the most intricate details, and it's hard to deny its incredible faith in the source material.

Adapting A Game Like The Last Of Us Isn't As Difficult As Other Games

Image via HBO

Another reason why this show became famous is that they know exactly the type of risks to take. There are some scenes that are somehow different in terms of perspective — or some that are only available on DLC — but The Last of Us has done an excellent job mirroring a lot of shots from the game as well as changing a few of them to uplift the story even more. For instance, we have the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). How we saw these two on the show is not really the same in the game. We know of Bill's sexuality in the video game as it's pretty much laid out and his relationship with Frank is implied, but we never really saw their story, unlike in the show which gave us a glimpse of their years-long romantic and bittersweet story which became one of the show's critically-acclaimed episode. Still, despite this rather fresh insight, it's still faithful to the game, and it's not that difficult to do because The Last of Us is very narrative-driven — the story is more about love and loss; the monsters are just an afterthought.

This is also seen in even the littlest of things, such as Joel's responses and approaches to certain situations — like when Joel is pleading for his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) to take Ellie because he fears that he's not capable of protecting her anymore. In the game, their confrontation wasn't like that, but these changes helped drive the character's overall development, and we get to see more of who Joel is and what he's battling with in a more sympathetic light. Seeing a lot of people being moved by it proves that these additions or slight changes are much appreciated. It worked.

Again, adapting a game like The Last of Us to a bigger screen, compared to other video games, are not as difficult because it is more focused on the human aspect of this apocalyptic world and not so much on the actual zombies. However, considering how much larger The Last of Us Part II is in scope, there's a chance that the show might struggle a bit when it comes to translating different gameplay elements in the coming seasons.

Other Video Game Adaptations May Not Be So Successful

Image via Prime Video

Just because The Last of Us received positive reviews doesn't mean that every game adaptation will do well, though, because it significantly depends on how it is planned. Other games that rely more on heavier gameplay elements which will make adaptations a bit more complex.

Adapting a game such as Fallout will definitely be a bigger challenge as it has so many complexities behind it. For one, you need proper world-building plus people who can supervise its accuracy and who know the story in and out. There is also the technical side of things such as financing since shows like these do need CGI and other heavy effects which can make or break a certain project if it's not executed well. It's hard, and maybe even impossible to translate a couple of elements to the screen. It would be hard to actualize fighting off a swarm of zombies with just you and your gun, plus the fact that some video game characters tend to be more or less 'immortal'. An important thing to consider is that The Last of Us series has shied away from all of the gameplay moments, though it has plenty to fill in the blanks for when Joel and Ellie must face off against clickers. Other games might not have the same benefit with gameplay being an essential part of the storytelling.

Overall, while other games are free to be adapted — in fact, it can be a good thing as technology and special effects capabilities improve — it's also important for them to think about it very thoroughly because just because The Last of Us does well, doesn't mean the next adaptation will be a guaranteed hit. The Last of Us has set a new standard and the bar is high. Crossing it won't be easy.

