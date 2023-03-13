Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of The Last of Us.

From its very first episode, HBO’s The Last of Us set itself apart from other post-apocalyptic stories by underlining how there were no real heroes in a world decimated by Cordyceps. As weeks passed, we witnessed Joel (Pedro Pascal) making wrong choices repeatedly and putting his violent impulses ahead of the possibility of trusting other people. Tragically, we’ve also witnessed Ellie (Bella Ramsey) walking a similar path, descending into moral depths from where she’ll have difficulty coming out. And while Episode 9 is ironically titled “Look for the Light,” the season finale wraps things up with the gut-wrenching confirmation that Joel is indeed a bad guy, willing to kill and lie for selfish reasons.

Since we’ve spent so long following Joel’s journey in the wastelands of America, we can sympathize with his grim choices in the season finale. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that Joel killed many seemingly innocent people in Episode 9 while also lying to Ellie to hide his true nature. It’s a heartbreaking decision that’ll surely come back to haunt Joel in the future, as his lies might make him lose precisely what he was trying to keep.

Ellie Gives Joel a Reason to Live

Episode 9 does a marvelous job of building up the tension until that explosive ending. Before all hell breaks loose, Joel and Ellie have time to explore Salt Lake City, sharing secrets and revealing how they truly feel about one another. The emotional highlight of this tender exchange happens when Joel reveals the scar on his forehead comes from a failed suicide attempt, caused by his flinching after pointing a gun at himself. After Sarah’s (Nico Parker) death, Joel lost his motivation to live, so he was ready to follow his daughter to the grave. Joel doesn’t even understand why he couldn’t go through with the suicide, but ever since, he has been surviving by default. Ellie changed everything for Joel, as for the first time in twenty years, he wants to remain alive, sharing the time he’s still got with her surrogate daughter.

Joel’s confession gives us new insight into the broken man’s soul. For 20 years, Joel has been carrying the pain of losing Sarah, an emotional distress that pushed him to become ever more violent. And while his mission to take Ellie across the country begins as a job like any other, the love they share now has finally allowed old wounds to heal. That’s why something snaps inside of Joel once he discovers the Fireflies will sacrifice the girl in exchange for a cure for the Cordyceps infection.

Ellie’s mother (Ashley Johnson) gave birth to her child moments after being bitten by an Infected. As a result, Ellie developed a unique kind of fungal infection that didn’t take control of her nervous system. The side effect of Ellie being infected at birth is that the deadly Cordyceps strain identifies the girl’s body as being contaminated, so it doesn’t try to take over control. Ellie doesn’t get infected because the Cordyceps think she’s already infected, which explains why she’s immune, even though she tests positive. Marlene’s (Merle Dandridge) plan is to cut Ellie open, extract the benign strain of Cordyceps from her brain, grow it, and spread it through every living human. That way, every person on Earth could also become immune, and society could be rebuilt. Ellie’s death holds the key to saving humankind.

Once he learns the Fireflies will kill Ellie, Joel goes on a rampage, shooting everyone who gets in his way to rescue the girl. Joel is ruthless, murdering people after they’ve surrendered themselves. He even shoots the surgeon tasked with performing the surgery on Ellie. Marlene also becomes a victim, after the leader of the Fireflies has already lowered her gun. Joel brutally dispatches every Firefly to ensure no one will ever go after Ellie again. And to keep his new daughter close by, he decides to burn the whole world to the ground. To make things worse, Joel lies to Ellie, hiding his crimes from the girl.

Joel’s Lie Wraps Up 'The Last of Us' Season 1 in a Disturbing Way

After Ellie wakes up, the girl struggles to understand why she’s still in a hospital gown, driving away with Joel. Joel tells Ellie she is not unique and that the Fireflies found dozens of immune people. Unfortunately, all their efforts were in vain, as they couldn’t replicate the effect. As such, the Fireflies gave up trying to find a cure. Joel also blames raiders for the hospital massacre, claiming he barely escaped with Ellie, which explains why she didn’t even have her clothes on when they left the hospital.

By lying to Ellie, Joel imagines he’ll protect her from the harsh truth that keeping her alive condemned hundreds of people to death, directly and indirectly. He also ensures the girl will not rebel against him, as Ellie would most likely disapprove of Joel’s behavior. Finally, Joel’s lies force a decision upon Ellie, who cannot choose for herself if she would be willing to sacrifice herself to save the world. Joel is not concerned with Ellie’s autonomy, everyone else’s lives, or humanity’s continuity. Joel only wants to keep Ellie around, no matter the cost.

Ellie’s survival guilt gets a tighter grip on the girl’s heart after she learns Marlene and the Fireflies died in the hospital. So, before she can give them a chance to build a life in Jackson, she asks Joel to promise her everything he says is true. Ellie is a smart kid and realizes Joel’s story doesn’t make much sense. It’s filled with coincidences and resolutions that rarely happen in real life. Joel assures Ellie that he’s not lying, and Ellie agrees to drop the subject.

The two will surely try to have a happy life in Jackson, but Joel’s actions might have pushed Ellie away for good. The Last of Us underlines, every week, how mutual trust is the only tool we can count on to build meaningful human relationships, especially in the apocalypse. And by lying, Joel might have doomed his chance at being a father once more.

