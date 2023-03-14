Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of The Last of Us.In any story worth its salt where characters make a journey, it is never just about the external elements they encounter along the way. There is certainly excitement to be had in seeing what it is they will discover and how it is they will deal with it. However, it is in the reckoning with how the external changes the characters on an internal level that holds the greatest thematic weight. How will they be altered by what they encounter? Is the person that began the journey going to be the same one that ends it? These are the questions brought painfully home at the conclusion of the first chapter of The Last of Us. For those who knew how the game came to a close, the fate that awaited Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at the end of the road was one that loomed large over the entire experience.

While this has been a television adaptation that has made some significant changes for the better, there was no running from this finale. Though the characters didn't know it, they were actually running toward the event that would fundamentally alter the course of their lives. What this final episode did so well is take the basic outline of the story and make it into something darker. This was felt most in the climatic shootout scene that was made even more devastating by being more precisely molded into a tragedy that lays the foundation for the many more to come in Season 2.

Though its characters were already shaken by the horrors they encountered on their way across the country, the story offered up one more in its season finale. After arriving, an unconscious Ellie is taken straight into surgery that will most certainly kill her. This is done out of desperation for a cure, which the Fireflies believe could be found in her brain. It happens fast, getting underway without stopping to ask Ellie what it is that she wanted and whether she would be willing to make this sacrifice. When Joel is informed of this, he is furious and terrified at the prospect of again losing the one person he cares for most.

Earlier in the episode in a rare confessional moment, he shared with Ellie how he had almost taken his own life out of despair at losing his daughter. It was only because he flinched that his existence wasn’t brought to an end then and there. When he hears from Marlene (Merle Dandridge) about how he may soon be confronted with this despair once again, we see how all of this comes rushing back into Joel’s mind. As he is escorted away, we observe him making calculations about what it is he can do to not have to face this. He then decides he is going to take Ellie back by force, no matter who it is that stands in his way. This begins with the two men tasked to guard him but soon extends to everyone he comes across in the hospital.

Though the game made it into one final action sequence full of stealth and sneaking, the show has stripped away any excitement to emphasize just how devastating this moment is. Part of this is because of the difference in medium, but it is worth breaking down in detail just how much the direction pulls us in closer to the carnage that Joel leaves behind. From the way we see the fear of losing the one thing he has cross his face before he becomes like a man possessed to the way everything is meticulously shot to draw our attention to the bloody aftermath, there is no sense of thrill to this sequence. Joel dispatches those trying to surrender or who were already incapacitated with no remorse, marching on to where he believes Ellie to be.

The gunfire is initially deafening before fading into near silence to give way to the measured yet mournful score. The dull thuds of his weapon still punctuate how his bullets are ripping through person after person, but there is no sense of victory due to its frank presentation of this violence. Joel doesn’t even seem to care whether he lives or dies, let alone how many people he will have to kill. There is no triumph to his actions as it is only tragedy.

Joel Brings Destruction Down On Everyone

For many, it may be a necessary tragedy that is done to prevent another from ripping the life from Ellie. At the same time, the way all of this is constructed invites us to question this. There is a persistent feeling this will create ripple effects that cause only more unimaginable pain and suffering, especially for those who know the significance of the actions that Joel is taking. As he walks down to the operating room, the animals that are drawn on the wall feel like echoes of the beauty of life that he is leaving behind. When it then cuts back to Joel’s face, it seems like part of him knows this to be true, yet he continues marching on to his destination. When he arrives there, he says only a few words before coldly shooting the lead doctor in the head the moment he pulls a knife. Though Joel doesn’t stop to take stock of this or look down at the man he just killed, the camera lingers ever so briefly on his now lifeless head with blood pooling around it. All of whoever this was is now gone and all who loved him will now carry the wounds of his loss with them forever. Yet, once more, Joel just marches on.

This culminates in a desolate parking garage where he proceeds to shoot Marlene after she says that they should leave the choice to Ellie about what they do. This scene is almost a direct recreation of the one in the game, but it is made more impactful due to the manner in which we arrived there. It brought misery to the forefront with its use of music, sound, direction, and staging as well as a riveting performance by Pascal. Much of this is just something that television is more suited for, but it also is the culmination of conscious creative choices that pay off in a painful fashion. It all comes together with the knowledge that Joel is not a hero in a conventional sense and is instead merely a broken man trying to do right only to do so much wrong at the same time. With each life he takes and lie he must tell to hide what he has done, a piece of his soul is taken away as well. When the future comes knocking to collect on the cost of this tragedy, the cycles of violence will only continue on.

