The Last of Us finale left us on some heavy-hitting notes. The episode, "Look for the Light," continued with the themes of parental love and how far will one go to save their loved ones. It also tested Ellie’s various guardians to their limits. It opens with Ellie’s mother Anna, who birthed and protected her till her last breath, and ultimately gives Marlene the responsibility to keep Ellie safe. In a new interview with The Wrap, Merle Dandridge, who voiced Marlene in the games and played her in live-action series, elaborated on Marlene’s choices.

The first few moments of the episodes does a great job of shining a light on Marlene and Anna’s relationship, Dandridge describes Anna as the “last vestige” of who Marlene is and what she had before the outbreak and the Fireflies. “The fact that she has to let that go by her own hand just crushes me,” she said. The actor notes that the opening sequence is “integral to understanding what [Marlene has] given up and how important she finds this banner and a beacon of hope that she’s holding up to everyone.”

It’s clearer to the audience now how important Fireflies’ mission to Marlene is, and that she had been preparing for the day all this time. “It was emotionally fraught because of the subject matter and all the backstory I had created around Marlene,” Dandridge says. “What a gift to be able to actually show that off and let the audience experience it in real time juxtaposed and bumping right up against her current conundrum that she’s in. That part was interesting, difficult, fun, great to play out and then how sweet to be able to do it with Ashley.” The actor shares, “she and I have history, and we have history with this game in this world and it means a lot to both of us,” she added.

Marlene is a Contrasting Parental Figure to Joel

Marlene is also the contrast to Joel in this situation. Over the course of the show, we’ve seen such contrasting parental figures around Joel like Henry. Dandridge explains Joel and Marlene’s contrast, “There’s this unspoken thing that they’re both very dangerous people in the Boston QZ and they have agreed to disagree, walk their parallel paths and try not to disturb each other too much.” Going back to the first episode, she notes “when she is confronted with 'this is her only choice, he’s the only one,' and she knows he can do it. We have to intersect here, and I can get him what he needs and I know that he knows that I have that ability as well.”

The actor further notes that in giving Joel the responsibility to take Ellie on the journey, Marlene also becomes the one that “puts this love back into his life, she is the catalyst for this love in his life and she proposes to take it away for a very meaningful reason that hurts her perhaps more than it hurts him and that she chooses selflessness, and he chooses selfishness…,” the actor continues “there’s so much packed into this moment that it’s not just a negotiation — it’s a negotiation within both of themselves.”

