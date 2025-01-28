It's some new territory for Catherine O'Hara as she takes on a role in The Last of Us Season 2, but while it's a dramatic show, she's going to get to bring some of her trademark humor to proceedings, even if it's with something of an edge. Best known for her comedic genius in Schitt’s Creek and Beetlejuice, O’Hara believes that even the heaviest dramas benefit from a touch of humor. “You can’t take that out of your life,” she explained to Entertainment Weekly. “And when you do, it makes for a very dull performance.”

O'Hara's character, who is a new addition created just for the series, certainly seems to be taking that idea to heart, adding, “You don’t quite know why she’s got…well, she’s got this edge to her. But it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it’s there. I never want to deny the gift of humor.”

While HBO has kept most details about O’Hara’s character under wraps, the trailer seems to suggest that she portrays a therapist helping Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) navigate the weight of his decisions. Fans will remember Joel’s horrifically difficult choice to save Ellie (Bella Ramsey) at the expense of a potential cure for humanity, a decision that continues to haunt him, and drives a rift between him and Ellie, too.

The second season takes place five years after the events of the critically acclaimed first series, which followed Joel and Ellie’s perilous journey across a pandemic-ravaged America. But now, living in the commune of Jackson, Wyoming—run by Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his sister-in-law Maria (Rutina Wesley)—Joel is struggling to move on, and it's O'Hara's character who's trying to help him.

Catherine O'Hara Discovered 'The Last of Us' Through Her Sons

O’Hara revealed that she first encountered The Last of Us through her sons, Matthew and Luke Welch, who are avid fans of the video game. One of her sons now even works on the show as a set designer. “It’s so intense, and the second [series] is way more intense if you know the game,” she added. But despite stepping into a world that's full of drama, pain and emotion, O’Hara expressed gratitude for the warm welcome she received on set. “I just love working with Pedro Pascal. Both of them. Bella. Wow. Was that intimidating? It always is. It’s not my territory…. You’re just like, thank you for inviting me and I’ll try to be a good guest. But they were very kind to me and it was great.”

Series 2 of The Last of Us is set to premiere this April on HBO. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates.