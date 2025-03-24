New character posters have been released for the second season of The Last of Us. As the release date for the latest episodes of the television adaptation draws closer, HBO has shared these illustrations that feature a reference to the video games that inspired the show. The main characters from the second season of The Last of Us can be seen in illustrations similar to the original cover art from the games, with their faces highlighted behind the logo for the series. It's time for audiences to head back to the dystopian reality where a deadly virus has turned the planet into a permanent hazard zone.

The second season of The Last of Us will mark the return of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). The last time these heroes were seen on television, Joel broke Ellie out of a medical facility after being told that the girl would need to be sacrificed in order to obtain a vaccine that could save humanity. After the tragic death of his own daughter during the first episode of The Last of Us, Joel wasn't willing to go through another major loss. The new episodes of the adaptation will deal with the fallout of that decision and what it means for the protagonists of the story.

The new episodes of The Last of Us will also introduce Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. Fans of the video games that inspired the television series will be aware of how important this character is for Ellie's story. Roles in Booksmart and No One Will Save You have consolidated Dever as a promising performer in her generation. The second season of The Last of Us could turn the young actress into a megastar, with the role allowing Kaitlyn Dever to dive deep into an unpredictable character.

'The Last of Us' Returns After Two Years

The second season of The Last of Us will be released two years after the launch of the first installment. In the meantime, HBO has entertained audiences with new seasons of House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and the final episodes of Succession. After two years of waiting, audiences will finally get a chance to see what's next for Joel and Ellie. The second season of The Last of Us will also introduce Isabela Merced, Alanna Ubach and Jeffrey Wright to the adaptation.

The Last of Us returns to Max on April 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.