The Big Picture New images for The Last of Us Season 2 reveal changes in Joel and Ellie's appearances.

Season 2 will continue the story of Joel and Ellie, offering surprises and intense physical scenes.

A release date has not been set for the second season.

Joel and Ellie are back in the post-apocalyptic world! The Last of Us fans heads up, new images for the upcoming season have been unveiled for the highly-anticipated second season of the series, during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s return, and we have a good look at them. Season 1 of the series co-created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, started the streak for successful game adaptations on small and big screens and fans expect nothing less from the upcoming season.

The new images see Pascal in slightly longer hair, marking a significant passage of time since we last saw him. He’s talking to someone in this shot, but we can’t really see who this mystery character is. On the other hand, Ellie seems more feral this time around as we see her with a rifle in hand, pointed at someone. What’s going on her is anyone’s guess but surely intrigues fans.

What to Expect From ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

The series follows Joel, a hardened survivor of Cordyceps outbreak, who is hired to smuggle a teenage girl, Ellie, across the US, as she is the only hope for humanity. Covering the base of the first part of the game, the season ends with Joel saving Ellie, and bringing her back to safety. The story will continue in the new season, while fans are aware of the possible twists and turns, the creators have shown a penchant to surprise them.

Speaking to Collider about the second season, Ramsey previously showed excitement for the “really intense stuff because I did a bit of that in Season 1 obviously, but to do that. And actually more physical scenes because Ellie is obviously more physically fit in Season 2. I love stunt stuff, and like waking up with bruises the next day, and finding myself with a black eye, just because it feels like so good to have done it.” Certainly, Ellie seems ready to fight in the new images.

Along with Pascal and Ramsey Season 2 returning cast also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, and Danny Ramirez as Manny while Catherine O’Hara also guest stars in an undisclosed role.

The Last of Us Season 2 is expected to drop in 2025. Check out the new images above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

