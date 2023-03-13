Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 8 of The Last of Us.HBO’s The Last of Us had a leg-up on its video game counterpart. Knowing in advance that the story would continue into a second season allowed the showrunners to sprinkle in tons of hints and lay the groundwork for what's to come as the story approaches the time-skip that leads us into The Last of Us Part II. There have been quite a few tidbits added to help connect the two halves of this story like showing us Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) interest in space or giving us a bit more insight into where and how the Fireflies operate. But the most significant legwork done to set up Season 2 was bringing Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie into Jackson, Wyoming. Jackson is only a minor part of the original game’s story and later becomes a central location in The Last of Us Part II when Joel and Ellie make it their permanent home after the events of the first game. Since this location is so important and holds so many characters who will be part of the story going forward, it makes sense to let us see how the place was shaping up. Getting early access to Jackson isn’t just a fun Easter egg for fans of the series, it also does some serious heavy lifting introducing us not only to this central setting but the themes and conflicts that will follow us into Season 2.

We Don't See Jackson in the Game

Image via Naughty Dog

Though we visit Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and Maria (Rutina Wesley) in The Last of Us Part I, we don’t actually get to see their settlement. Tommy and Maria are in the process of trying to get the hydroelectric dam back in working order, so they can get power to Jackson. Joel still asks Tommy to take Ellie off his hands, only reconsidering after she’s attacked by raiders and Joel and Ellie have a blowout similar to what happens in the show. But when that’s all over Joel and Tommy go their separate ways with Joel and Ellie never setting foot in Jackson proper. We know their settlement is decently sized and has some amenities. And at the end of the game we get to see Jackson from a hillside as Joel and Ellie approach, showing a large and peaceful-looking town with electricity. Still, we know very little about Jackson and the people that occupy it until the second game. The television adaptation changes that dramatically by bringing us along with Joel and Ellie into Jackson in Episode 6 and showing us the minutiae of daily life there.

Getting the Lay of the Land in Jackson

Image via HBO

Letting us get a glimpse of Jackson years before we’ve seen it thus far in the series allows us to familiarize ourselves with the location. We not only see how the town is running but get details on how it's growing as well. Tommy’s wife Maria is a leader in the commune helping them grow and develop, we start to see how this settlement will grow into a thriving town in the years to come. Maria explains to Joel and Ellie how they grow their own food, a school, electricity thanks to the nearby dam (the show cuts the section where Joel and Ellie help them get it back up and running), and more homes being reclaimed by the commune all the time. It’s one of these newly reconnected homes that Tommy and Maria offer to set Joel and Ellie up in, something that will eventually come to pass but not until after Joel and Ellie have completed their journey.

It goes far beyond just establishing a location though. We see plenty of familiar locations from the second game in their infancy like the main street of the town far less populated than it will come to be or the meeting hall that became the stage for an iconic teaser trailer for Part II that brought us back to Jackson for the first time and introduced us to Ellie’s new love interest, Dina (Shannon Woodward). And speaking of Dina, she herself could be yet another Easter egg in this brief stint in Jackson. While Joel, Ellie, Maria, and Tommy are in the meeting hall having lunch there’s a brief interaction between Ellie and another young girl peeking at them from a distance away. Ellie tries to intimidate her and the girl runs away laughing. Fans immediately started speculating that that was Dina. And with the show making so many subtle references to what’s to come, a brief cameo from Dina seems fitting.

Just as the residents of Jackson are laying down the foundation for a better future, so too does this little trip into the commune lay the groundwork for Joel and Tommy to mend their relationship. Their brotherhood isn’t nearly as fractured as it was in the game, but it still requires fixing. When Tommy reveals he’s going to be a father it creates a tense atmosphere between him and Tommy, exacerbating their already strained relationship. But we also see the counterbalance to that when Joel opens up about his nightmares and his fear of failing Ellie. Joel and Tommy’s relationship is forever changed by their fallout and years apart, yet their time in Jackson reveals the seams where their fraught feelings might be sewn back together. The fact that Tommy was willing to complete the trip for Joel when he was succumbing to his own doubts shows that despite the tension between them, they’re still deeply devoted to each other, and we’ll see this again in Part II.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Changing Episode 8's Ending Was the Right Call

What Jackson Means to Joel and Ellie

Image via HBO

Seeing Jackson isn’t just about setting up fun tidbits and laying down some character work, it also kick-starts the conflict that will become the crux of Joel and Ellie’s relationship going forward. As Joel worries about his ability to take care of Ellie, the darkness he’s shown her, and how he believes Tommy would be better suited to taking care of her, we start to see how his mentality has changed. Once he started to truly care for Ellie his top priority became protecting Ellie above all else. It leads him to make extreme decisions like trying to cut himself out of the picture in Jackson, or after he’s wounded in Colorado. And, most importantly, it leads him to make the controversial decision to lie to Ellie about what happened in Salt Lake City. Jackson is the possibility for a safe life for Ellie and a fresh start for Joel.

Jackson represents an attempt to recapture (and in some ways even improve upon) life before the outbreak. It’s a community, one that’s maintained its safety through isolation and has been able to thrive because of it. It’s the kind of place where one can have those frivolous worries about pre-apocalypse kids would write in their diaries about. If Joel’s version of Jackson is a place of protection then Ellie’s version is a place of freedom. Here she gets to experience so many parts of daily life she never got to in the QZ. No one knows her here and everyone has a role contributing to the commune. It’s a place where she can be a kid around other kids, where she doesn’t have to worry about the threat of FEDRA or infected, and a place where she can have a home, something she’s never really had before. Showing us Jackson in advance lets us see what this place means for Joel and Ellie and will serve as a wonderful point of comparison when we get to see them settled into their new lives when Season 2 rolls around.

Introducing Jackson early to the characters and the audience not only helps to establish a central location for the series going forward, but it also gives us unique new insights into Joel and Ellie by showing us how they’ll become part of this community. We get some fun little Easter eggs and location drops that are fun for people who’ve already played the game. But we also get some character interactions that reveal Joel and Ellie’s insecurities and attachment to each other. This is where we start to see Joel truly accept his role as Ellie’s guardian and the ramifications of that will carry on far into Season 2. Jackson is a place of respite, a glimpse of what’s to come, and a representation of everything Joel and Ellie stand to gain or lose.

Read More About 'The Last of Us'