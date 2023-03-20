Although we are all still recovering from the conclusion of The Last of Us last weekend, the anticipation can now begin to build for the next installment of Joel and Ellie's adventures when the series returns for its second season. Star Bella Ramsey suggested that the second season would arrive at the tail end of next year, or the beginning of 2025 when speaking with The Independent, comments which were echoed and coincided with what Pedro Pascal told Collider during the press tour for the series, where he mentioned that the second season of The Last of Us would indeed begin production at the end of this year.

While the first installment - or Part I, as the video game is now referred to - focused on adapting the events of one game over one season of television, the showrunners - Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin - teased that the plot of the second game will be adapted throughout multiple seasons. And now, Druckmann has taken to Twitter to tease of the arrival of a new player in the story.

Druckmann, the president of Naughty Dog - the studio which created The Last of Us, as well as the Uncharted franchise, which spawned the Tom Holland/Mark Wahlberg action-adventure movie - and the co-director of the video games, posted a photo showing a muscular arm holding a hammer above a burning vehicle, adding that "Season 2 is already on its way! Endure and survive!".

Image via Naughty Dog

Abby's Arrival Will Change Things

The arm, for those familiar with the game, is instantly recognisable. A key component to The Last of Us Part II is the introduction of Abby Anderson, a third playable character alongside Joel and Ellie in the epic story. Abby's hammer is her signature weapon, just as Joel has his rifle, and Ellie will have her bow and arrow. She brings a new dimension, both to the story and to the gameplay, as her muscular and hulking frame provides a neat contrast to Ellie's wiry and stealthy way of working. The game provides a thought-provoking take on the interpretation of heroes and villains, and how far you'll go for the people you love. It takes the key theme of family that Joel felt when he rescued Ellie from the Firefly hospital, and runs with it - as well as examining the consequences of Joel's actions, both on himself and Ellie, and the wider world.

Abby's arrival will shake things up in a major way, with the character proving extremely divisive upon Part II's release - however, actress Laura Bailey (who appeared in a cameo role in the season finale) won both the BAFTA Award for Best Performer in a Leading Role and Best Performance at The Game Awards for her performance, showing that the character is one worth investing in emotionally.

The Last of Us Season One is currently streaming on HBO Max.