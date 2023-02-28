'The Last of Us' was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year and is expected to cover the contents of the second game in the series.

Unless you've been living off the grid, you're likely aware that the post-apocalyptic survival series The Last of Us is currently one of the most popular shows on television. The series is based on the Playstation game of the same name and follows hardened smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) as he transports a young girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who is believed to hold the cure for the fungal infection that ended the world. The first season has followed fairly closely to the narrative of the first game in the franchise, taking opportunities to expand the story where they can while staying true to the heart of the games, making it one of, if not the greatest video game adaptation of all time.

Recently, Collider's own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub sat down with Pascal to discuss his other television gig as a hardened father figure in a galaxy far, far away. During their conversation about The Mandalorian Season 3, Weintraub naturally took the opportunity to check in with Pascal about The Last of Us, asking if there's a chance they'll begin filming Season 2 sometime later this year. As he can't reveal too much, Pascal answered somewhat playfully saying, "In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring?" Ultimately, he came around to specifics saying, "Yes, there is a chance. Yes."

Will The Last of Us Season 2 Follow the Second Game?

While it hasn't been officially stated by the creatives behind The Last of Us, many fans of the games are expecting Season 2 of the wildly popular HBO series to cover the content of the second game. The series was renewed shortly after the second episode aired back in January, and at the time game director and series co-creator Neil Druckmann quote tweeted the news with the phrase "Part II —> HBO."

Image via Naughty Dog

RELATED: What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?

Following the Season 2 order, Bella Ramsey also spoke briefly about their excitement to explore some of the storylines from Part II. “I'm really excited, to be honest, for the Ellie/Dina story,” Ramsey told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. Though The Last of Us Part II is currently the last game in the franchise, Season 2 may not be the end of the HBO series. Prior to the renewal, co-creator Craig Mazin said that, while they certainly don't see this as a series that runs for seasons upon seasons, "probably the amount of remaining story [in The Last of Us Part II] would take us more than a season to tell."

The Last of Us currently airs new episodes on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday night at 9 PM ET. The Season 1 finale is slated to air on March 12. Check out our conversation with Pascal in the player above, and watch the teaser for the next episode of The Last of Us Season 1 down below.