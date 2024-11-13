Gather your tissues and consoles fans, The Last of Us Season 2 finally has a release window. Warner Bros has been teasing fans with a slew of its highly anticipated shows slated to drop next year after giving fans an incredible first season of The Penguin. While this year’s last hi-profile offering would be Dune: Prophecy, the fans of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led series will have to wait till Spring 2025 for the next season.

The release window was announced by HBO and Max Content CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys during a 2025 programming slate presentation, IGN reports. The first season of the show created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann was a major hit for its close proximity to the source material and thoughtful changes made to the story for adaptation that excited the newcomers as well as the fans of the original video game. The next season is highly anticipated among the viewers to see how Joel and Ellie fare after the events of the first season.

What to Expect From ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2?

Season 1 told the story of the first game in its entirety, and left fans anticipating what turn Joel (Pascal) and Ellie’s (Ramsey) relationship will take next. The next season will answer all those questions and then some more. The previously released trailer gave us a good look at new faces like Cathrine O’Hara, and Isabel Merced as well as hinted at the return of some familiar faces.

As for the story, Druckmann and Mazin will continue to tell more stories, including the ones the games were not able to cover. In the first season, the episode titled "Long, Long Time" took fans’ hearts, and it seems like the makers want to add more such gems to the upcoming season, Druckmann previously hinted,

“There’s stuff in this season that I’m really excited about—stuff that we hinted at—one scene in particular comes to mind that I think fans of the game will eat up, because it really kind of tells you a lot of backstory of this important character that there wasn’t really a way for us to even do that in the game."

Along with the aforementioned cast, the series also includes Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Young Mazino, Jeffrey Wright, Kaitlyn Dever, and more. Fans will have to wait till Spring 2025 for The Last of Us Season 2, the first season is available on Max to binge. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.