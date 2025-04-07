More than two years removed from the first season’s premiere, The Last of Us will return with Season 2 starting this Sunday. The show will take over HBO’s coveted Sunday night spot from The White Lotus, which recently aired a controversial Season 3 finale. Although we’re still roughly a week away from The Last of Us Season 2 debuting on Max, early reviews for the series began surfacing online, and everyone is curious if Season 2 is a worthy follow-up to its predecessor. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it most certainly is, as The Last of Us Season 2 has debuted on the aggregate site with a strong 92% score from critics. This is subject to change as more reviews come in, and it falls below Season 1’s 96%.

Audience scores for The Last of Us Season 2 will not be available until after the show premieres this Sunday. The Last of Us Season 1, which premiered in January 2023, adapted the first installment in Neil Druckmann’s hit video game series, and Season 2 begins the colossal challenge of adapting the 2020 Game of the Year-winning epic, The Last of Us Part II. The Last of Us Season 1 follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who is tasked with delivering Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country to the Fireflies who aim to use her immune trait to make a cure for the cordyceps. Joel is forced to decide between his happiness and the fate of the world with a decision that will forever change the course of his life and the lives of everyone around him.

What Is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 About?