The Last of Us has concluded its freshman run on HBO with speculation immediately moving to the recently-greenlit second season, and how the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) would unfold after the dramatic season finale.

The first season revolved around establishing the surrogate familial bond between the broken man and the stubborn teenager, both strong-willed and single-minded, before learning to love each other and being prepared to die for each other.

Chatting with the official The Last of Us Podcast with host Troy Baker, the showrunners - Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin - were quizzed on what was to come for the characters, and the show and, while they wouldn't commit to talking about any specifics (we're looking at you, Abby), Druckmann did drop some nuggets of tasty information.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'The Last of Us' Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Window, and Everything We Know So Far

The Series Will Continue to Expand on Video Game Lore

The show has bent its narrative to its advantage, taking strands from the original video game and expanding upon them delightfully to add further depth and nuances to characters who were previously forgotten, unseen, or considered one-note and two-dimensional. The pair are keen to use the breathing space that television gives them, as well as the perspective to see outside the eyes of the main character of whom the gamer is inhabiting when they fire up their PlayStation.

You can expect us to repeat the same process. Which is, we will look at what made that story special and what is the soul of that story and that needs to remain intact. Then the moment-to-moment beats and the characters, they might stay the same [or] they might change, we will do what needs to happen in that story as it transfers from one medium to another. We will also take advantage of the freedom we have in television that wasn’t in the game, specifically the advantage fo changing perspective and we will use what we can use in a new medium to tell that story and we will go through the same process of adaptation and there will be Pedro and there will be Bella and there will be blood.

Given Joel's epic rampage at the end of the season, as he tries to rescue Ellie from an entirely heroic and noble death, the tease for more blood will set alarm bells ringing for viewers. They may have a while to wait, however, as a date for filming to commence has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, season one of The Last of Us is now available on demand via HBO Max.