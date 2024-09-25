Oh goodness, get the tissues ready. Fans of The Last of Us might be in for another heart-wrenching and beautifully crafted episode like the unforgettable Bill and Frank storyline from Season 1 if what showrunner Neil Druckmann says comes to pass. Druckmann has recently hinted at what may yet happen for Season 2, teasing that viewers could expect a deeper exploration of a peripheral character’s backstory, reminiscent of the emotionally charged episode featuring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Speaking to Variety's Strictly Business podcast, the Naughty Dog president shared his thoughts on adapting the video game for TV and how certain storylines are expanded in ways the game couldn’t achieve.

Reflecting on the success of the "Long, Long Time" episode, he explained, “There’s stuff in this season that I’m really excited about—stuff that we hinted at—one scene in particular comes to mind that I think fans of the game will eat up, because it really kind of tells you a lot of backstory of this important character that there wasn’t really a way for us to even do that in the game."

Druckmann's work with his co-showrunner Craig Mazin has been a key component of the show's success, and the adaptation of Bill and Frank’s relationship was a standout example of expanding the game's lore into a better story.

“When you come into the game, Frank is not alive anymore. So we just hinted at this relationship between these two men. And here, instead, we said, well, let’s focus on that relationship,” Druckmann said.

What Was the Bill and Frank Storyline in 'The Last of Us'?

In the original video game and TV adaptation, the characters Joel and Ellie decide to try and get help from a character named Bill on their journey to escort Ellie across America. Joel is played by Troy Baker in the game and Pedro Pascal in the series, while Ellie is played by Ashley Johnson and Bella Ramsey, respectively. In the game, a two-dimensional version of Bill is portrayed as a grumpy individual, lacking emotional depth, who reluctantly aids them in their mission.

Via clues found lying around, and some choice dialogue from Bill, the player discovers that he once had a partner, although little information is provided about the nature of that relationship. Later, it is revealed that Bill's partner, Frank, abandoned him and took his own life after being infected, leaving behind a bitter, resentful letter for Bill to discover. The series takes a seemingly insignificant element, a side note, and transforms it into a sprawling narrative that unveils a breathtaking love story spanning over a decade.

If Season 2 can pull another storyline like this from a side character, we'd best get the Emmys ready. The Last of Us Season 2 will debut in 2025. Stay tuned for more.