Pedro Pascal has taken the internet by storm with the latest appearance in the first trailer of Ridley Scott’s historical epic Gladiator 2, however, his fans have more reasons to rejoice. Seems like we are one step closer to the second season of HBO hit The Last of Us, show’s co-creator Neil Druckmann has wrapped up his schedule in Vancouver, where the fan-favorite series is filming.

Druckmann took to Instagram to share a picture of the production clap, which also mentions him as the director of an episode. He shared his excitement in the caption, saying, “My time in Vancouver has come to an end. I’ve had a wonderful time collaborating with some incredibly talented and kind cast and crew. Can’t wait for y’all to see what we’re cooking!”

How Many Seasons ‘The Last of Us’ Will Have?

After the very poetic first season, which kick-started the trend of good video game adaptations on screen, fans can’t wait for the next season. Season 1 told the story of the first game in its entirety, and left fans anticipating what turn Joel (Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) relationship will take next. The next season will answer all those questions and then some more.

While the first season had nine episodes, Season 2 will have only seven, explaining the episode count Druckmann and co-creator Craig Mazin, previously revealed, "The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons. When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes."

From the maker’s comments, it seems like the upcoming seasons will possibly be creating new content for the show outside of the games, just like the first season. The story so far in the games ends with The Last of Us II, which will be the crux of Season 2. However, the second game's storyline may take place over multiple seasons of the show as well. The creators assured fans that Season 3 will be “significantly larger. And indeed, the story may require Season 4."

The Last of Us Season 2 is set to air sometime in 2025. Until then, Season 1 of The Last of Us is currently available to stream on Max. You can check out Druckmann’s post above.