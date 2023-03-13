Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 9 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us has reached its season finale, with many callbacks and references to video games, comic books, and the HBO series itself. Joel and Ellie are finally reunited after their battle with David. What is next for our favorite post-apocalyptic duo? They set off to finish what they had started. Episode 9 is full of great moments and provides a satisfying ending as it covers the entirety of The Last of Us Part I and its expanded material, Left Behind. The season finale gave us some of the best Easter eggs of the entire season, so let’s get right to it.

Ashley Johnson as Anna Williams

We start this episode with one last cold open. Up to this point, The Last of Us would use these openings to flesh out the world. This week’s opening reveals Ellie’s mother, played by the excellent Ashley Johnson. It gives us backstories and critical details that the video game simply could not do. For those who don’t know, Johnson played Ellie in The Last of Us Part I and II. Having her literally give birth to Ellie is poetic, and the icing on the cake is pairing her up with Merle Dandridge, who is reprising her role as Marlene.

Joel Wants to Teach Ellie Guitar

Near the beginning of the episode, Joel is talking to Ellie about what he’d love to do after they leave the Fireflies. He casually mentions wanting to teach Ellie how to play the guitar. This is a callback to Joel’s dreams of being a famous singer/musician and a nod to Ellie’s guitar in The Last of Us Part II.

Joel Needs a Boost

One of the many traversal mechanics in The Last of Us Part I is climbing. Players would spend countless hours boosting Ellie up so she could drop a ladder down to Joel. Toward the end of the game, Ellie drops the ladder and runs off to see the giraffe, shocking the players. Joel is stunned when Ellie runs away, leading to him chasing her.

The Giraffe

Joel and Ellie find a giraffe which leads to one of the most wholesome and iconic moments from The Last of Us Part I. This scene takes place after the brutal encounter with David. Ellie is still shaken, and Joel attempts to cheer her up, but everything changes when she sees the giraffe.

The giraffe scene brings back Ellie’s joy and makes for a glimmer of light in this awful world. Her smile melts Joel’s heart and makes his final decision that much easier. It’s moments like this that make the journey worth it.

When You’re Lost In The Darkness, Look For The Light

The first episode of The Last of Us was titled "When You’re Lost in the Darkness", and the finale is titled "Look for the Light". Combined, they make up the Firefly motto. Not only is this a neat nod to Marlene’s role in both the pilot and finale, but it also speaks to the show's more significant themes. The show started with Joel losing everything. After the death of Sarah, he was lost, but after 20 years, he found Ellie. With the possibility of losing her in the finale, he fights back. He will never lose his light again, making this easter egg even more soul-crushing.

Laura Bailey Makes a Cameo

Once Joel learns about Marlene’s true intentions, Joel makes it his mission to rescue Ellie. He brutally murders the Fireflies as he marches toward the operating room. Once there, Joel kills the surgeon and leaves the nurses terrified by the horrors that just took place. One of these nurses was played by Laura Bailey. This is a fascinating cameo because Laura Bailey played the role of Abby in The Last of Us Part II. Abby is one of the main characters in the sequel and has ties to this moment from The Last of Us Part I. Bailey is one of the four video game actors appearing in the HBO series. Ashley Johnson (Ellie), Troy Baker (Joel), Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy), and Merle Dandridge (Marlene) have had guest appearances throughout the season.

Musical References

When Marlene finds Anna and a newborn Ellie, Anna sings "The Sun Always Shines on T.V." by A-ha. This is a callback to Ellie’s love of A-ha and the terrible omen that the 80s is a sign of danger. Hopefully, there will be less 80s music in the future. As Joel enters the hospital, a somber version of The Last of Us theme plays. It’s played in a darker key that highlights its minor chords, giving it a villainous undertone. Joel is doing what’s best for him, but it might have doomed all of humanity. At the end of the episode, the show leaves us with "Unbroken", a track from The Last of Us Part II score. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla’s music for The Last of Us sequel is used to not only foreshadow things to come but also reaffirm Joel and Ellie’s bond. As the title suggests, their bond will never be broken.

