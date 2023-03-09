The first season of The Last of Us had fans feeling all kinds of emotions from one episode to the next, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) faced with all sorts of dilemmas, including not only surviving in a fungus-infected city but also fear, trauma, danger, and loss, as well as an unexpected bond along their journey. With only one more episode before the season finale, HBO unveiled the teaser for the Making of The Last of Us, which will take viewers behind-the-scenes with the cast and crew bringing the beloved PlayStation game to life.

Over the course of eight episodes, audiences have already connected with both characters, who—despite their differences—have formed a close familial bond in the midst of the apocalypse alongside danger lurking in plain sight. And with Episode 9 premiering on March 12, fans will get a closer look at what became an overnight success with a behind-the-scenes featurette streaming after the season finale. In the teaser, Pascal shared that it was fun to shoot a particular scene even with "negative degree temperatures," while Ramsey, on the other hand, expressed amusement at the "amount of detail going into everything."

Although Season 1 of The Last of Us is nearing its end, it has already been confirmed that the show will return for a second season, though a release date has yet to be announced. The penultimate episode, "When We are in Need," brought fans in all sorts of emotions after Ellie was abducted by a cannibalistic cult. What was considered to be the darkest moment yet in the show—as if Sarah, Tess, and Sam's deaths, as well as the final day of Bill and Frank, aren't dark and sad enough—Episode 8 had almost everyone in tears when Joel comforted Ellie just by simply calling her "baby girl," highlighting the character's paternal instinct even with a person he's not biologically related to.

The Last of Us is a moving tale of an unlikely friendship between two radically contrasting individuals who must both survive in a post-apocalyptic world. It has been such a huge success, receiving mostly positive critical reception. Of course, the beauty of the show and the success it has received would be impossible without the hard work of its cast and crew. And with the Making of The Last of Us streaming on Sunday after the final episode, fans will get to see what went into making one of the most successful and most-watched HBO television series to date.

You can watch the teaser for the upcoming The Last of Us special below.