The Last of Us concluded Season 1 with a bang. The show has been on fans’ radar ever since the adaptation was announced and co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin indeed made high art out of a video game, complete with great music and heart-touching moments. The series is being applauded by both fans and critics and is being dubbed as the best video game adaptation ever. Now, HBO is releasing the entire first season on DVD and Blu-Ray.

Special features on the Digital version include various featurettes to give fans a look into the behind-the-scenes making and insight of actors, creators, and experts. The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction, is a featurette for people who have been wondering about the likelihood of a fungus creating the post-apocalyptic disaster. The cast and filmmakers speak to experts in survival, microbiology, and parasitology for a discussion on the realities of the invasive fungus and subsequent apocalypse. Another featurette, Controllers Down will be focused on adapting The Last of Us from console to screen, as cast and filmmakers take us inside the process of expanding the world and the game’s beloved characters. From Levels to Live Action will showcase how the series incorporated and expanded fan-favorite game moments in the series.

What’s The Last of Us About?

The nine-episode-long series brought many fan-favorite moments and characters to life on screen and surprised even the most avid gamers with good character studies and cinematic language. The series is set 20 years after civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season one stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original games’ voice actors Ashley Johnson stars as Ellie’s mother Amma and Troy Baker stars as James.

The Last of Us: The Complete First Season will be available to purchase Digitally on April 11, while the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD will be available on July 18 to purchase online and in-store.