Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in HBO's hit adaptation of The Last of Us, just shared new behind-the-scenes images from the seventh episode of the show through her Twitter account. In the photos, Ramsey can be seen on set in some of the most prominent locations from the episode, including the merry-go-round located inside the mall. The actress also shared selfie in which she appears with her co-star, Storm Reid, who plays Ellie's best friend and romantic interest, Riley Abel. The behind-the-scenes settings and the selfie with Reid are complimented with a mirror selfie, where Ramsey displays the bloody makeup the team applied on her.

Titled 'Left Behind', the episode is all about Ellie and her relationship with Riley, who had left the FEDRA training facility around three weeks before the events of the episode take place. Besides being Ellie's best friend, Riley also defended her from girls in the facility who abused her either verbally or physically. After Riley disappeared, Ellie was left alone during her training exercises, constantly getting into trouble with both her peers and the FEDRA agents in charge of running the place. One night, Riley climbs through Ellie's window, promising the best night of her life if she dared to follow her into the night.

Riley ends up taking Ellie to an abandoned shopping mall that is now semi-functional after a power plant is brought back to life in the area. The girls have the most normal night they've had in years by taking pictures in a photo booth, dancing around and going through that very common moment in a person's youth where they question why some of the stores in a mall even exist. Unfortunately, there's only so much normalcy you can have when you live in a post-apocalyptic world full of infected zombies, and trouble is always lurking around the corner.

When Will The Last of Us End?

All good things must come to an end, and this season of The Last of Us is no exception. With only two more episodes to go, the season finale will air on Sunday, March 12. Although fans of the series shouldn't be too worried, because the adaptation has already been renewed for a second season, ready to deliver the same amount of scares and feels as the first installment.

